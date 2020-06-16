Subscribe

Monte Rio Variety Show goes online only this summer due to coronavirus pandemic

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2020, 2:31PM
After 108 years of live annual performances, the Monte Rio Variety Show is going online only next month, due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.

“While our regular show is interrupted for the first time ever, we will still be hosting our 109th annual event,” said Michele McDonell, one of the organizers. “We cannot gather this year due to size of the audience and production, but we are conducting an online auction during our show week, July 16-23. We have some angels on the production and entertainment side that will be producing a video to introduce our online auction and provide some memories, testimonials and some performances.”

The virtual version of the show will be available at monterioshow.com

Timed to run during the annual Bohemian Grove encampment, also canceled this year, the variety show serves as a fundraiser for several local charities. Attendance last year was approximately 2,000.

Past performers at the event in Monte Rio’s outdoor amphitheater included singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, country star Kix Brooks and blues artist Elvin Bishop.

Despite the historic interruption this year, McDonell remained upbeat.

“Everyone is adjusting to our changed environment and we are still rockin’ on the river, just a bit different for 2020,” she said.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.

