Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Jan. 18-27

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 16, 2019, 2:23PM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
With the new year now fully underway, plenty of music, exhibits and venues are spotlighting fresh acts. Catch a jazz festival or see ZZ Top at the Luther Burbank Center, or visit a local art gallery you haven't been to in a while. Plus, the annual LumaCon is coming up, and it's great fun.

Friday, Jan. 18

California Music Educators Association Jazz Festival: Programs 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-2324 or visit music.sonoma.edu/events.

Words and Music: Laurie Lewis, Don Henry, Claudia Russell and Nina Gerber, 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Concerto Showcase, soloists ages 13-23, 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Mark Shapiro: "Seeds of Resistance – The Fight to Save Our Food Supply," 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"What Goes Around": Off the Page Readers Theater production, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-19, Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, Jan. 19

A Cappella Extravaganza: High school and collegiate groups in concert, 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Richard Shaw, Wanxin Zhang and Phillip K. Smith: Opening reception for January exhibitions, 6-8 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Frisson Ensemble: Chamber music, Redwood Arts Council presentation, 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Wine Road: Winter WINEland tastings and winemaker greetings at 100-plus northern Sonoma County wineries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19-20. Tickets are $38.02-$48.88, $5.43 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

"Antony & Cleopatra": National Theatre Live broadcast of Shakespeare’s fated couple, 10 a.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Sunday, Jan. 20

San Francisco Piano Trio: Chamber concert, 4 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Lewis Black: Comedian, actor and author’s "The Joke’s On US" tour, 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49.50-$75. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Larry Vuckovich Jazz Trio: Swinging jazz, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 20, Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Monday, Jan. 21

"Amadeus”: Vintage Film Series; the life, success and troubles of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

ZZ Top: Iconic rock band; Texas boogie and blues. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $79-$119. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Bolshoi Ballet: "La Bayadère," story of forbidden love, death and vengeful judgment. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Martha Redbone: American roots music, “Bone Hill — The Concert.” 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Gaye LeBaron: Local historian and Press Democrat columnist; “The Wonder Seekers of Fountaingrove.” 7 p.m. SHED, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15, includes wine and bites. For more information, visit healdsburgshed.com/events/luminarias-gaye-lebaron.

Friday, Jan. 25

Susan Stewart: “Winter’s Graces – The Surprising Gifts of Later Life.” 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

“The Prairie Trilogy”: Documentary looking at voting rights in 1916 North Dakota. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“A Trip Down Memory Lane”: Alzheimer’s Association sing-along for those with early memory loss and their care partners. 10-11 a.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Advance registration. For more information, call 707-573-1210 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Sex with Strangers”: Sensuous and provocative comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Left Edge Theatre, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$40. Through Feb. 17. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival: Action and adventure sports films. 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $14, benefits nonprofit B-Rad Foundation. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

“Arsenic and Old Lace”: Iconic black comedy. Opening reception 7 p.m., curtain 8 p.m. Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $40. Through Feb. 10. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

“A Streetcar Named Desire”: Tennessee Williams’ renowned drama. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$28. Through Feb. 17. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Steve Bruner: Stand-up comic from Santa Rosa. 7:30 p.m. Charles Krug Winery, St. Helena. Tickets are $25-$30. Also 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Cassandra Wilson: Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist and musician. 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 25-26, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $65-$105. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Chowder Day: Chowder sampling, contest and fundraiser for Bodega Bay charities. 10 a.m. and noon. Bodega Bay. $12, sold out. For more information, visit visitbodegabayca.com/chowder-day.

“Artists + Architects – The Potential of Place”: Presentation and reception. 3 p.m. Harmon Guest House, Healdsburg. Optional studio and home tour Jan. 27. Tickets are $100-$175. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

LumaCon: Youth comic convention; includes cosplay, larping, art, author and illustrator appearances. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lucchesi Community Center, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lumacon.net.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “Fantasies & Enigmas.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

Sonoma County Honor Band Concert: Middle- and high-school musicians. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Nava Tehila: Jewish song and celebration with the Jerusalem-based group. 8 p.m. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Rosanne Cash: Grammy Award-winning country, pop and Americana singer-songwriter. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $50-$70. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Classical Kids Live!, Vivaldi’s “Ring of Mystery.” 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Instrument Petting Zoo, 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Peter Gros from the original “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom:" Exotic animals, video clips and conservation stories. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

