With the new year now fully underway, plenty of music, exhibits and venues are spotlighting fresh acts. Catch a jazz festival or see ZZ Top at the Luther Burbank Center, or visit a local art gallery you haven't been to in a while. Plus, the annual LumaCon is coming up, and it's great fun.

Friday, Jan. 18

California Music Educators Association Jazz Festival: Programs 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-2324 or visit music.sonoma.edu/events.

Words and Music: Laurie Lewis, Don Henry, Claudia Russell and Nina Gerber, 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Concerto Showcase, soloists ages 13-23, 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Mark Shapiro: "Seeds of Resistance – The Fight to Save Our Food Supply," 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"What Goes Around": Off the Page Readers Theater production, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-19, Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, Jan. 19

A Cappella Extravaganza: High school and collegiate groups in concert, 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Richard Shaw, Wanxin Zhang and Phillip K. Smith: Opening reception for January exhibitions, 6-8 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Frisson Ensemble: Chamber music, Redwood Arts Council presentation, 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Wine Road: Winter WINEland tastings and winemaker greetings at 100-plus northern Sonoma County wineries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19-20. Tickets are $38.02-$48.88, $5.43 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

"Antony & Cleopatra": National Theatre Live broadcast of Shakespeare’s fated couple, 10 a.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Sunday, Jan. 20

San Francisco Piano Trio: Chamber concert, 4 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Lewis Black: Comedian, actor and author’s "The Joke’s On US" tour, 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49.50-$75. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Larry Vuckovich Jazz Trio: Swinging jazz, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 20, Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

"Amadeus”: Vintage Film Series; the life, success and troubles of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

ZZ Top: Iconic rock band; Texas boogie and blues. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $79-$119. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Bolshoi Ballet: "La Bayadère," story of forbidden love, death and vengeful judgment. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.