Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 12-April 21

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2019

From a celebration of very eco-friendly fashion to Easter skating with Snoopy, here's what's coming up around Sonoma County.

Friday, April 12

Alice Kuipers: "Polly Diamond and the Super Stunning Spectacular School Fair." 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Michael Levitin: Book launch, "Disposable Man." Debut novel tackling themes of loss, male identity and the search for meaning. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Buddy Guy: Octogenarian Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, with guest Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49-$89. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Trashion Fashion Week Wrap-up Party: Trashion Fashion contestants and awards, recycled crafts, repurposed Barbie exhibit. 5-7:30 p.m. Sonoma Community Center. Sliding scale. For more information, call 707-938-4626 or visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/trashion-fashion.

Paula Cole: American jazz and folk classics from the 1930s to the ’60s. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"I’d Kill for a Parking Place": Suspense, surprises and comedy in murder-mystery involving a traffic judge. Opens 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $25. Through April 27. For more information, visit lincolntheater.com.

Misner & Smith: Diverse group, folk to rock to Americana and country. 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

Beatles sing-along and dance: Pepperland Beatles tribute band, Love Choir, Mr. Music, special guests. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $15-$20, benefits SCCC. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Saturday, April 13

Blues Night: Local artists performing blues-influenced music including jazz, funk and swing. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Garagiste Wine Festival: Wine tasting, 40 small-lot wineries, 2-5 p.m. VIP seminar and tasting, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $55-$115, designated driver $10. For more information, visit californiagaragistes.com/2019-sonoma-fest.

Sebastopol Apple Blossom Parade & Festival: Parade, 10 a.m. April 13, Main Street, free. Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14, Ives Park. Tickets are $8-$10. For more information, call 707-823-3032 or visit appleblossomfest.com.

Tomatomania: Tomato seedlings and supplies, workshops, advice. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14, Cornerstone Sonoma. Free. For more information, call 707-933-3010 or visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Fazioli & Friends: Benefit concert featuring one-of-a-kind 10-foot grand piano and musicians Ken Peters, Roy Zajac and Scattered Winds. 2 p.m. April 13-14, private Calistoga home. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

TaikoProject: "Surrounding Suns," critically acclaimed American-style Taiko drummers from Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Dancing with the Stars and Stripes: Dance competition benefiting Veterans Resource Centers. 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40, VIP $80-$105. For more information, visit dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org.

Corduroy: Pearl Jam tribute band, plus Soundgarden/Alice in Chains tribute band Alice in the Garden. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $13-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Evening of Jewish Humor: Comedy showcase, headliner Cathy Ladman. 7:30 p.m. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. VIP, including 6:45 p.m. reception, $100. For more information, call 707-528-4222 or visit jccsoco.org.

Earth Day: Nature walks, kids activities, exhibits, arts and crafts, entertainment and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Glen Ellen. Free. $10 parking. For more information, call 707-996-3166 or visit quarryhillbg.org.

Santa Rosa Out There Exposition: Art, live music, crafts, dance performances, entertainers, food and beer. 1-7 p.m. 33 Arts, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit outtheresr.com.

Redwood Chordsman: Barbershop chorus, "American, Of Thee I Sing!" 2 and 7 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, Santa Rosa. Free, donations taken for Youth Harmony. For more information, call 707-408-2845 or visit redwoodchordsmen.org.

"Frozen, Jr": Modern Disney classic featuring Princesses Anna and Elsa. Young Actors Studio presentation. Spring gala, 4 p.m. Left Edge Theatre, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$50. Through April 20. For more information, visit youngactors.studio/frozen.

Caravana del Amor: Iconic Latino oldies artists Leo Dan, King Clave and Nestor Daniel. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $66-$109. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, April 14

Earth Day: Twenty-plus conservation, research and wildlife rescue organizations present displays. 10 a.m. Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$93 for Safari Adventures. For more information, call 800-616-2695 or visit safariwest.com.

"Beauty and the Beast": A curse, a spell-bound castle and the power of love and compassion. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$17. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Koli Kohler: Sonoma County singer-songwriter’s ‘How I Am’ album release party. 5 p.m. Local Barrel, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-890-5433 or visit localbarrelsr.com.

Monday, April 15

"Charm City": Indie Lens Pop-Up. Baltimore’s violence and efforts to reclaim the city’s future. 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Tuesday, April 16

Sun Kil Moon: Folk rock band, Gundlach Bundschu Winery presentation. 8 p.m. Sebastiani Theater, Sonoma. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Redwood Empire Trout Unlimited Film Tour: Adventures in fly fishing. Reception 7 p.m., film 7:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-525-4840, or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, April 17

Linda Loveland Reid: Art history, lecture about Gertrude Stein. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Thursday, April 18

Dirty Cello: Americana Night, high-energy spin on blues and bluegrass. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Michael McDonald: Grammy-winning musician, formerly of Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $75-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Randy Rainbow: Comedian, actor and host known for his viral comedy videos. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.50-$55, VIP tickets for $85. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Spring Dance Concert: Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance production. Opens 7:30 p.m. Person Theatre, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10-$17. Through April 27. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit web.sonoma.edu/tix.

Nicaraguan Legends: Concert benefiting people of Nicaragua; Carlos Mejia Godoy, Luis Enrique Mejia Godoy and guest Holly Near. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $40-$45. For more information, visit nicamigos.org.

Friday, April 19

The Purple Ones: Prince tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Jesus Christ Superstar": Rock opera, Santa Rosa Junior College presentation. Opens 7:30 p.m. Maria Carrillo High School Auditorium, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu/current-season.

"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike": Barbs fly and laughs ensue as middle-aged siblings bicker and complain about their lives. Opens 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Epic Friday Night Comedy: Headliner Eric Blake, plus Chris Ferdinandson and Kala Keller. 8 p.m. Epicenter, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-367-2370 or visit totalbern.com.

Mozart’s "Requiem": Good Friday concert featuring St. Cecilia Choir, Cantiamo, Incarnation Orchestra and soloists. 8 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-579-2604, incarnationsantarosa.org.

Saturday, April 20

Matthew Montfort and Antoine Lamman: Guitar and Arabic percussion duet. 2 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Peter Van Gelder: Sitar master and visiting tabla master Dana Pandey, North Indian classical ragas concert. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sonoma Modern | Contemporary: Sonoma County’s historic and contemporary artists. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $5-$15. Through June 16. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Villalobos Brothers: Contemporary Mexican music featuring high-octane fiddling. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Reflectivity": Artists respond to climate change. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Healdsburg Center for the Arts. Free. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Easter Carnival: Arts and crafts, games, face painting, animal show. 10 a.m.-noon. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $12, reservations required. For more information, call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Skating with the Easter Beagle: Ice skating, Easter eggs, prizes, photos. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5, free skate rentals. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

California Redwood Chorale: "Goodnight Moon" and other selections by living American composers, poet Dana Gioia. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 21

Earth Day Celebration: Wine tasting, orchard hike, vineyard tour, lawn games, live music, fishing, farm-fresh goods. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21, Bell Mountain Ranch, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40, kids free, reservations required. For more information, call 707-431-8845 or visit medlockames.com/events.

Hunt for the Hare: Brunch, egg hunt and Hunt for the Hare tour. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40-$75, reservations required. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com/calendar/hunt-for-the-hare.

