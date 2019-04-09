Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 12-April 21

From a celebration of very eco-friendly fashion to Easter skating with Snoopy, here's what's coming up around Sonoma County.

Friday, April 12

Alice Kuipers: "Polly Diamond and the Super Stunning Spectacular School Fair." 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Michael Levitin: Book launch, "Disposable Man." Debut novel tackling themes of loss, male identity and the search for meaning. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Buddy Guy: Octogenarian Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, with guest Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49-$89. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Trashion Fashion Week Wrap-up Party: Trashion Fashion contestants and awards, recycled crafts, repurposed Barbie exhibit. 5-7:30 p.m. Sonoma Community Center. Sliding scale. For more information, call 707-938-4626 or visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/trashion-fashion.

Paula Cole: American jazz and folk classics from the 1930s to the ’60s. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"I’d Kill for a Parking Place": Suspense, surprises and comedy in murder-mystery involving a traffic judge. Opens 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $25. Through April 27. For more information, visit lincolntheater.com.

Misner & Smith: Diverse group, folk to rock to Americana and country. 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

Beatles sing-along and dance: Pepperland Beatles tribute band, Love Choir, Mr. Music, special guests. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $15-$20, benefits SCCC. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Blues Night: Local artists performing blues-influenced music including jazz, funk and swing. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Garagiste Wine Festival: Wine tasting, 40 small-lot wineries, 2-5 p.m. VIP seminar and tasting, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $55-$115, designated driver $10. For more information, visit californiagaragistes.com/2019-sonoma-fest.

Sebastopol Apple Blossom Parade & Festival: Parade, 10 a.m. April 13, Main Street, free. Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14, Ives Park. Tickets are $8-$10. For more information, call 707-823-3032 or visit appleblossomfest.com.

Tomatomania: Tomato seedlings and supplies, workshops, advice. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14, Cornerstone Sonoma. Free. For more information, call 707-933-3010 or visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Fazioli & Friends: Benefit concert featuring one-of-a-kind 10-foot grand piano and musicians Ken Peters, Roy Zajac and Scattered Winds. 2 p.m. April 13-14, private Calistoga home. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

TaikoProject: "Surrounding Suns," critically acclaimed American-style Taiko drummers from Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Dancing with the Stars and Stripes: Dance competition benefiting Veterans Resource Centers. 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40, VIP $80-$105. For more information, visit dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org.