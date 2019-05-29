Wynonna Judd performs fan favorites in intimate setting at the Mystic

As described by former opening act Garth Brooks, “I would compare her to what would happen if you put a Cummins diesel engine inside of a Mercedes Benz.”

Once described by Rolling Stone as “the voice of her generation.” Wynonna’s at her Mystic Theatre performance June 5 will be a rare opportunity to see this American treasure perform hits and fan favorites in a very personal and raw setting.

Wynonna’s full-hearted and feisty personality shines in concert as she often interacts with devoted fans, encourages sing-alongs and often invites a fan or two on stage for a selfie. Wynonna spoke with South by Southwest in 2015 saying, “I love playing theaters where I can see the whites in your eyes.”

This could be your chance to come eye to eye with “hurricane Wynonna”, which is how her mother Naomi proudly describes her. The concert is currently sold out to capacity and a waiting list has been created.

In ’83, stripped down to a guitar strum and a commanding vocal, Wynonna entered the radio airwaves and the billboard charts as one half of The Judds, a mother and daughter act that would dominate the airwaves for nearly a decade.

Hits included “Mama He’s Crazy, Why Not Me,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” and their anthem, “Love Can Build A Bridge.”

Lead vocalist Wynonna and mother Naomi, the charismatic beauty, became household names, gracing magazine covers and becoming regulars on the talk show scene.

The Judds appeared on Oprah over a dozen times, crossing over from the darlings of country music to mainstream celebrities, revered by millions of fans and artists alike.

Their music has even bridged genres, as Judds’ songs have been covered and recorded by artists such as Cher and Brittany Spears.

“We are a sitcom that cannot be canceled” Naomi has remarked, always balancing her strong convictions with a sprinkle of humor.

In 1991 mother Naomi sadly bid farewell the music industry due to chronic hepatitis C and forced Wynonna to continue the legacy alone. With great pressure to succeed, Wynonna tearfully admitted to CMT, “I didn’t want to let anyone down.”

Wynonna released her first solo album in ’92 and proved that she could make it on her own. She sold more copies of her debut album than any other female country singer before her; breaking records.

She also released a string of number 1 hit singles including “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light” and “No One Else On Earth,“ creating a different sound for herself. A sound that would continue to evolve throughout her career.

“Tammy Wynette said to be a stylist”, Wynonna told Dan Rather. So she did.

Regarding Wynonna’s artistry, Naomi has said, “Country Music wants to have a speed limit, Wynonna’s a Ferrari!”

Wynonna’s mass appeal landed her numerous television specials, honors such as performing for Pope John Paul II and many U.S. presidents and even headlining the Super Bowl.

In a career encompassing nearly four decades, Wynonna has accumulated over 60 industry awards, 20 number-one hits and sold over 30 million albums worldwide. Veering from the country format a time or two, Wynonna shared on Inside Fame, “I’d rather fail on my own terms than succeed on somebody else’s.”

In the latest phase of her career, Wynonna has joined with The Big Noise, a band led by husband Cactus Moser. The self-titled album received critical acclaim. News Day described the new music as, “A resounding return”, referring to its traditional approach. Wynonna’s voice has a delicate sultry richness and tender whispers. Plus, let’s not forget about Wynonna’s signature growl that makes her music instantly recognizable.

Wynonna shares a sprawling 1,000 acre farm with her half-sister Ashley and Mother Naomi. Ashley became an award winning actress in the ’90s, scoring box office success with films such as Kiss the Girls and Double Jeopardy. Mother Naomi, now in remission and a best-selling author, continues to travel the country with her message of hope. They went from a mountaintop in Kentucky to becoming the “American Dream” as put by Wynonna.