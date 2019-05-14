Outside Lands reveals 2019 daily lineup

Outside Lands released its daily lineup Tuesday, about three months before concertgoers watch more than 75 acts take the stage at Golden Gate Park.

Friday's headliners are punk-rockers Blink 182 and Twenty One Pilots, along with folk band The Lumineers. But the rest of the weekend's headlining acts span a variety of genres. Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier take the main stage Saturday, while Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals are Sunday's main attractions.

The music fest is slated from Aug. 9-11, and tickets cost $155-$355, excluding fees. For more information, visit sfoutsidelands.com.

Below is the daily lineup.

Friday

Headliners: Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and The Lumineers

Other acts:

Lil Wayne

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

The Neighborhood

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Yaeji

Masego

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

BrasstracksP-Lo

Taylor Bennett

Miya Folick

Grateful Shred

Boyfriend

Rainbow Girls

The Seshen

------

Saturday

Headliners: Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier

Other acts:

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Alina Baraz

Santigold



Better Oblivion Community Center



Big Wild



Edie Brickell & New Bohemians



Wallows



Phosphorescent



Tierra Whack



NoMBe



Justin Martin



Bea Miller



Shallou



CupCakKe



Caamp



Still Woozy



ALLBLACK



Delacey



Altin Gün



Amo Amo



Fat

------

Sunday

Headliners: Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

Paul Simon



Kygo



Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals



Leon Bridges



Kacey Musgraves



Mavis Staples



Bebe Rexha



Sheck Wes

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry



Bob Moses



Judah & the Lion



DJ Koze



Nahko And Medicine For The People



Dean Lewis



Cherry Glazerr



Weyes Blood



PJ Morton



The Funk Hunters



MorMor



SYML



Leven Kali



Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Sandy's