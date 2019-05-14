Outside Lands reveals 2019 daily lineup
Outside Lands released its daily lineup Tuesday, about three months before concertgoers watch more than 75 acts take the stage at Golden Gate Park.
Friday's headliners are punk-rockers Blink 182 and Twenty One Pilots, along with folk band The Lumineers. But the rest of the weekend's headlining acts span a variety of genres. Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier take the main stage Saturday, while Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals are Sunday's main attractions.
The music fest is slated from Aug. 9-11, and tickets cost $155-$355, excluding fees. For more information, visit sfoutsidelands.com.
Below is the daily lineup.
Friday
Headliners: Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and The Lumineers
Other acts:
Lil Wayne
Counting Crows
Flying Lotus 3D
The Neighborhood
Lauren Daigle
San Holo
Yaeji
Masego
Luttrell
The California Honeydrops
Cautious Clay
half•alive
The Marías
BrasstracksP-Lo
Taylor Bennett
Miya Folick
Grateful Shred
Boyfriend
Rainbow Girls
The Seshen
------
Saturday
Headliners: Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier
Other acts:
RL Grime
Ella Mai
Alina Baraz
Santigold
Better Oblivion Community Center
Big Wild
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
Wallows
Phosphorescent
Tierra Whack
NoMBe
Justin Martin
Bea Miller
Shallou
CupCakKe
Caamp
Still Woozy
ALLBLACK
Delacey
Altin Gün
Amo Amo
Fat
------
Sunday
Headliners: Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals
Paul Simon
Kygo
Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals
Leon Bridges
Kacey Musgraves
Mavis Staples
Bebe Rexha
Sheck Wes
Toro y Moi
Denzel Curry
Bob Moses
Judah & the Lion
DJ Koze
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Dean Lewis
Cherry Glazerr
Weyes Blood
PJ Morton
The Funk Hunters
MorMor
SYML
Leven Kali
Alex Lahey
Jupiter & Okwess
Sandy's