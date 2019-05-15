'Game of Thrones' showrunners behind next 'Star Wars' film

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 15, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — A piece of the "Star Wars" puzzle has just fallen into place.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger says Tuesday that "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on the new "Star Wars" film expected in theaters in December 2022.

Iger revealed the information at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York. He also said he would not be commenting further.

The company had previously announced that "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson, separately, and Benioff and Weiss were working on new "Star Wars" films but it wasn't clear whose would come first.

Both, however, are expected to be separate from the Skywalker saga which will wrap up this December with J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine