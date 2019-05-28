Neil Young gets cut off at BottleRock Napa Valley 2019, keeps playing

Rocker Neil Young - who has never been much of a rule follower - broke another one Saturday night during BottleRock Napa Valley.

Young was in the middle of his classic "Rockin' in the Free World" when his sound was cut due to the festival's strict curfew, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

He joins a short list of music makers who have ignored the rule, including the Foo Fighters in 2017 and The Cure in 2014.

BottleRock implemented a strict 10 p.m. curfew to appease neighbors who complained about the festival's noise in 2013.

More than 100,000 came out for three days three days of music, food and wine at the Napa Valley Expo during the seventh annual event.

Next year's festival is set for May 22-May 24, 2020.