Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 31-June 9

Sonoma County Pride and the Healdsburg Jazz Festival kicks off this week, but those aren't the only major events happening. The Railroad Square Music Festival, Huichica Sonoma and the North Coast Wine & Food Festival also are coming up over the next 10 days.

Friday, May 31

Healdsburg Jazz Festival: Ten-day festival opens with virtuosos Ralph Towner and Paul McCandless. 7:30 p.m., Soda Rock Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $45. For more information, call 707-620-4412 or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Jennifer Dumpert: "Liminal Dreaming – Exploring Consciousness at the Edge of Sleep." 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Big Sam’s Funky Nation: Power funk band; Friday Night Live summer concert series season opener. 6:30 p.m., Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Brothers Comatose: Americana band, mix of bluegrass, country and rock. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Lee Vanderveer Band: Americana band blending blues, rock and California soul. 8-11 p.m., Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-433-4444 or visit coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, June 1

Gary Weiner: "Released at Last" CD release party and the vocalist’s 70th birthday. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Auction Napa Valley: Charity Live Auction Celebration with world-class wines, Katy Perry performance, reception, dinner and party with Ayesha Curry. 2-9 p.m., Meadowood Napa Valley. Tickets are $2,000. Sold out. For more information, visit auctionnapavalley.org.

"Ein deutsches Requiem": Sonoma Bach’s Major Works Series, Brahms’ Requiem. 8 p.m. June 1, 3 p.m. June 2, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Wine Country Quilt Show: Moonlight Quilters of Sonoma County annual quilt show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information, visit mqsc.org/annual-quilt-show.

Sonoma County Pride: LGBTQ Pride parade kicks off at 11 a.m., Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue; festival follows noon-6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org.

Jessica Inserra: Material includes growing up as a gay woman in a colorful New York Italian family. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

RockSoberFest: Music, comedy and dancing at a substance-free venue; acts include Clean Sweep, Stefanie Keys, Levi Lloyd & Friends. Noon-7 p.m. June 1-2, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information, call 415-578-0125 or visit cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band; Rockin’ Concerts summer concert series season opener. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal: Cannabis vendors, growers and experiences, plus live music. Noon June 1-2, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. General admission tickets are $50-$55, VIP tickets are $90. For more information, visit cannabiscup.com/event/high-times-cannabis-cup-norcal-2019/2.

Sunday, June 2

Summer Sundays: Live music performed by Jason Bodlovich, lawn games, food and wine available. Monthly summer series opener. Noon-4 p.m., Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards, Windsor. Free. For more information, visit notrevueestate.com.

Blues Brunch & Live Music: Blues musician Guy Davis, food and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Davis Family Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $35, includes a glass of wine. For more information, visit davisfamilyvineyards.com.