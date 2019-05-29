Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 31-June 9

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2019, 9:27AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Sonoma County Pride and the Healdsburg Jazz Festival kicks off this week, but those aren't the only major events happening. The Railroad Square Music Festival, Huichica Sonoma and the North Coast Wine & Food Festival also are coming up over the next 10 days.

Friday, May 31

Healdsburg Jazz Festival: Ten-day festival opens with virtuosos Ralph Towner and Paul McCandless. 7:30 p.m., Soda Rock Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $45. For more information, call 707-620-4412 or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Jennifer Dumpert: "Liminal Dreaming – Exploring Consciousness at the Edge of Sleep." 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Big Sam’s Funky Nation: Power funk band; Friday Night Live summer concert series season opener. 6:30 p.m., Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Brothers Comatose: Americana band, mix of bluegrass, country and rock. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Lee Vanderveer Band: Americana band blending blues, rock and California soul. 8-11 p.m., Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-433-4444 or visit coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, June 1

Gary Weiner: "Released at Last" CD release party and the vocalist’s 70th birthday. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Auction Napa Valley: Charity Live Auction Celebration with world-class wines, Katy Perry performance, reception, dinner and party with Ayesha Curry. 2-9 p.m., Meadowood Napa Valley. Tickets are $2,000. Sold out. For more information, visit auctionnapavalley.org.

"Ein deutsches Requiem": Sonoma Bach’s Major Works Series, Brahms’ Requiem. 8 p.m. June 1, 3 p.m. June 2, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Wine Country Quilt Show: Moonlight Quilters of Sonoma County annual quilt show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information, visit mqsc.org/annual-quilt-show.

Sonoma County Pride: LGBTQ Pride parade kicks off at 11 a.m., Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue; festival follows noon-6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org.

Jessica Inserra: Material includes growing up as a gay woman in a colorful New York Italian family. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

RockSoberFest: Music, comedy and dancing at a substance-free venue; acts include Clean Sweep, Stefanie Keys, Levi Lloyd & Friends. Noon-7 p.m. June 1-2, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information, call 415-578-0125 or visit cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band; Rockin’ Concerts summer concert series season opener. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal: Cannabis vendors, growers and experiences, plus live music. Noon June 1-2, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. General admission tickets are $50-$55, VIP tickets are $90. For more information, visit cannabiscup.com/event/high-times-cannabis-cup-norcal-2019/2.

Sunday, June 2

Summer Sundays: Live music performed by Jason Bodlovich, lawn games, food and wine available. Monthly summer series opener. Noon-4 p.m., Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards, Windsor. Free. For more information, visit notrevueestate.com.

Blues Brunch & Live Music: Blues musician Guy Davis, food and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Davis Family Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $35, includes a glass of wine. For more information, visit davisfamilyvineyards.com.

Del Sol Goes Cuban: Marin jazz ensemble performing pre-revolutionary Cuban songs. Santa Rosa Symphony League fundraiser. 2-4 p.m., Sandra Jordan barn, Healdsburg. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4209778.

Denise Perrier: Vocalist, performing with the Michael Brandeburg Jazz Trio; Sunday Terrace summer concert series season opener. 1-4 p.m., Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Monday, June 3

Calvin Keys and Jeff Chambers Duo: Guitarist and bassist, Healdsburg Jazz Festival Wine & Jazz Dinner. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dry Creek Kitchen, Healdsburg. No cover; dinner reservations, call 707-431-0330. healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Tuesday, June 4

Demun Jones & Adam Calhoun with Long Cut: Rap and hip hop artists. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Roy Rogers & The Rhythm Kings: Slide guitar and blues; Tuesdays at the Plaza summer concert series season opener. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-431-3317 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us/335/summer-concert-series.

Wednesday, June 5

Cara Black: "Murder in Bel-Air": 19th installment in her New York Times bestselling Parisian detective series. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Thursday, June 6

The Pony Express Movie Night: "High-Sensitive Youth in the Horse-Heart-Space," award-winning documentary. Sonoma County debut, 6 p.m. Summerfield Cinemas, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit theponyexpressrocks.org

Kingsborough: Rhythm-heavy rock ’n’ roll band, Summer Nights on the Green concert series. 6-8 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free. For more information, call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com/342/summer-nights-on-the-green.

Friday, June 7

Huichica Sonoma: Tenth annual music festival, 30-plus performers including Lee Fields & The Expressions, vendors, wine tours and experiences. June 7-8, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $55-$110. For more information, visit sonoma.huichica.com.

"A Day in the Life": Photography exhibit. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. Through July 19. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org

"The Barber of Seville": Romantic comedy with trickery, false identities and the wily barber Figaro. Opens 8 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $37-$40. Through June 23. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Roy Zimmerman: Musical political satirist, "RiZe Up!" resistance in the Age of Trump. 7 p.m. June 7, Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"West Side Story": Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$35. Through June 30. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Drumming with Anubis": World premiere, comedy by Sonoma County playwright David Templeton. Opens 8 p.m. Through June 30. Left Edge Theatre, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, VIP $40. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Johnny Sansone: Electric blues, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Levi Lloyd & Friends: Blues guitarist, Funky Fridays summer concert series season opener. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 8

Peggy Sue’s Car Show & Cruise: All-American car show 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. $5. Cruise 5:30-8:30 p.m. downtown Santa Rosa, spectators free. For more information, call 707-486-3370 or visit cruiseforpeggysue.com.

Type Caste: South Asian stand-up comedy group meshing Indian and American cultures. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. $20-$28. 707-318-3845, crushersofcomedy.com.

Beer Fest The Good One: Face to Face fundraiser with craft brews from 60-plus regional breweries, plus craft ciders. 1-4:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50, VIP $60. For more information, visit beerfestthegoodone.com

The Press Democrat North Coast Wine & Food Festival: Gold Medal-winning wines, regional cuisine, John Ash interactive food experience. 1-4 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $95-$135, $50 designated driver. For more information, call 707-526-8604 or visit northcoastwineandfood.com.

Mustache Harbor/The ABBA Show: Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Pride is Love: Sonoma County Pride event, live music, drag and variety performances, glam costumes encouraged. 8-11 p.m. Lagunitas TapRoom, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org/pride-is-love.

Sunday, June 9

Railroad Square Music Festival: Family activities, circus acts, aerial performers, 20-plus musicians including Royal Jelly Jive ad John Courage. Noon-7 p.m. Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

"From Russia with Love": Native Russian Khalikulov family performs classical, musical theater and folk music from and about Russia. 7:30 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

OUTwatch Wine Country LGBTQI Film Festival: "Don’t Blink! It’s Love: Short Films for All," 2 p.m. Third Street Cinema, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit outwatchfilmfest.org.

Jami Jamison Band: Blues and jazz, Sunday Terrace Concerts. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit mvshops.com/free-sunday-concerts-at-the-terrace.

Dhafer Youssef Quartet: Oud player and singer from Tunisia and New York jazz rhythm section, Healdsburg Jazz Festival headliner. 7 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, call 707-433-4633, or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

