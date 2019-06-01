Sonoma County Pride festival and parade draw thousands

The Sonoma County Pride festival, which celebrates the local gay community, is underway at the Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, with organizers expecting thousands of attendees.

The festival, which began at noon immediately after the county’s 32nd annual Pride Parade, features two stages of live music, food vendors, myriad information booths and lots of sun. It runs until 6 p.m.

Some 700 people from 53 organizations, businesses and government agencies, participated in the parade this year. That’s about twice as many participants as last year, said Brian Rogers, vice president of Sonoma County Pride, the nonprofit group that organizes the event.

“We have double the booths and double the vendors, and at least double the people attending,” said Rogers, adding that the event was better publicized than it was last year.

It is the second time the county’s pride event has been held in Santa Rosa since it was moved to Old Courthouse Square from downtown Guerneville in 2018. Rogers said the parade and festival had outgrown Guerneville area, where it was held for about a decade.

The parade originally was held in the downtown Santa Rosa area.

This year’s theme, “Year of Love,” is a response to what parade organizers say is a national political climate that is increasingly hostile to the gay community and other minorities.

Saturday’s parade and festival is one of several pride events taking place this weekend. On Sunday, Sonoma County Pride hosts a family-oriented event at Santa Rosa’s Julliard Park. The event, billed as Pride in the Park, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.