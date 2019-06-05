Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 7-June 16

Aerial performers, circus acts and musicians are taking over Railroad Square in Santa Rosa during Sunday's free fest, but there's plenty of indoor events to beat the heat, too.

Friday, June 7

Huichica Sonoma: 10th annual music festival, 30-plus performers including Lee Fields & The Expressions, vendors, wine tours and experiences. June 7-8, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $55-$110. For more information, visit sonoma.huichica.com.

"A Day in the Life": Photography exhibit. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Through July 19. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org

"The Barber of Seville": Romantic comedy with trickery, false identities and the wily barber Figaro. Opens 8 p.m. Through June 23. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $37-$40. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Roy Zimmerman: Musical political satirist, "RiZe Up!" resistance in the Age of Trump. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"West Side Story": Opens 7:30 p.m. Through June 30. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$35. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Drumming with Anubis": World premiere, comedy by Sonoma County playwright David Templeton. Opens 8 p.m. Through June 30. Left Edge Theatre, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25. VIP costs $40. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Johnny Sansone: Electric blues, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Levi Lloyd & Friends: Blues guitarist, Funky Fridays summer concert series season opener. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 8

Peggy Sue’s Car Show & Cruise: All-American car show 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. $5. Cruise 5:30-8:30 p.m. downtown Santa Rosa, spectators free. For more information, call 707-486-3370 or visit cruiseforpeggysue.com.

Type Caste: South Asian stand-up comedy group meshing Indian and American cultures. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Beer Fest The Good One: Face to Face fundraiser with craft brews from 60-plus regional breweries, plus craft ciders. 1-4:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50, VIP $60. For more information, visit beerfestthegoodone.com.

The Press Democrat North Coast Wine & Food Festival: Gold Medal-winning wines, regional cuisine, John Ash interactive food experience. 1-4 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $95-$135, $50 designated driver. For more information, call 707-526-8604 or visit northcoastwineandfood.com.

Mustache Harbor/The ABBA Show: Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Pride is Love: Sonoma County Pride event, live music, drag and variety performances, glam costumes encouraged. 8-11 p.m. Lagunitas TapRoom, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org/pride-is-love.

Napa Valley RoséFest: Rosés from 30-plus wineries, plus live music and food. Noon-4 p.m. Sterling Vineyards, Calistoga. Tickets cost $75-$95, VIP costs $225. Breast cancer benefit. For more information, visit sterlingvineyards.com/en-us/rosefest.

Sunday, June 9