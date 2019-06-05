Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 7-June 16

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2019
Aerial performers, circus acts and musicians are taking over Railroad Square in Santa Rosa during Sunday's free fest, but there's plenty of indoor events to beat the heat, too.

Friday, June 7

Huichica Sonoma: 10th annual music festival, 30-plus performers including Lee Fields & The Expressions, vendors, wine tours and experiences. June 7-8, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $55-$110. For more information, visit sonoma.huichica.com.

"A Day in the Life": Photography exhibit. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Through July 19. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org

"The Barber of Seville": Romantic comedy with trickery, false identities and the wily barber Figaro. Opens 8 p.m. Through June 23. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $37-$40. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Roy Zimmerman: Musical political satirist, "RiZe Up!" resistance in the Age of Trump. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"West Side Story": Opens 7:30 p.m. Through June 30. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$35. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Drumming with Anubis": World premiere, comedy by Sonoma County playwright David Templeton. Opens 8 p.m. Through June 30. Left Edge Theatre, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25. VIP costs $40. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Johnny Sansone: Electric blues, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Levi Lloyd & Friends: Blues guitarist, Funky Fridays summer concert series season opener. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 8

Peggy Sue’s Car Show & Cruise: All-American car show 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. $5. Cruise 5:30-8:30 p.m. downtown Santa Rosa, spectators free. For more information, call 707-486-3370 or visit cruiseforpeggysue.com.

Type Caste: South Asian stand-up comedy group meshing Indian and American cultures. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Beer Fest The Good One: Face to Face fundraiser with craft brews from 60-plus regional breweries, plus craft ciders. 1-4:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50, VIP $60. For more information, visit beerfestthegoodone.com.

The Press Democrat North Coast Wine & Food Festival: Gold Medal-winning wines, regional cuisine, John Ash interactive food experience. 1-4 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $95-$135, $50 designated driver. For more information, call 707-526-8604 or visit northcoastwineandfood.com.

Mustache Harbor/The ABBA Show: Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Pride is Love: Sonoma County Pride event, live music, drag and variety performances, glam costumes encouraged. 8-11 p.m. Lagunitas TapRoom, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org/pride-is-love.

Napa Valley RoséFest: Rosés from 30-plus wineries, plus live music and food. Noon-4 p.m. Sterling Vineyards, Calistoga. Tickets cost $75-$95, VIP costs $225. Breast cancer benefit. For more information, visit sterlingvineyards.com/en-us/rosefest.

Sunday, June 9

Railroad Square Music Festival: Family activities, circus acts, aerial performers, 20-plus musicians including Royal Jelly Jive ad John Courage. Noon-7 p.m. Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

"From Russia with Love": Native Russian Khalikulov family performs classical, musical theater and folk music from and about Russia. 7:30 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

OUTwatch Wine Country LGBTQI Film Festival: "Don’t Blink! It’s Love: Short Films for All," 2 p.m. Third Street Cinema, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit outwatchfilmfest.org.

Jami Jamison Band: Blues and jazz, Sunday Terrace Concerts. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit mvshops.com/free-sunday-concerts-at-the-terrace.

Dhafer Youssef Quartet: Oud player and singer from Tunisia and New York jazz rhythm section, Healdsburg Jazz Festival headliner. 7 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, call 707-433-4633 or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Monday, June 10

Bluegrass Jam: Bring your instruments and join a jam session. 7 p.m. Sebastopol Grange. Free. For more information, call 707-829-9052 or visit sebastopolgrange.org.

Tuesday, June 11

Sol Horizon: Reggae band, Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us/Calendar.aspx.

Elizabeth Gilbert: New York Times bestselling author discusses her latest novel, ‘City of Girls.’ 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $35-$45, includes book. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Shannon Watts: Founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. 7 p.m. Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35, VIP costs $85. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or visit sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Wednesday, June 12

RAIN: Tribute to the Beatles, multimedia show, "Best of Abbey Road." 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $49-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Levi Lloyd & The 501 Band: Blues, rock and soul. Wednesday Night Market live performances. 5-8:30 p.m. Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Poyntlyss Sistars: Rock dance band, plus The BluesBurners. Peacetown summer concert series season opener. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org/conserts-series.

Thursday, June 15

Kalimba: Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band, Concert Under the Stars series. 5:30-8 p.m. Village Court,Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-concert-under-the-stars-at-the-village/.

Ryan Jacobs: Investigative journalist discusses his expose, ‘The Truffle Underground.’ 6 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Ace of Cups: All-female 1960s rock band from San Francisco, KRSH Backyard Concerts season opener. 6 p.m. KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2019/.

Poor Man’s Whiskey: Bluegrass, country and jam, Rockin’ the River summer concert series season opener. 7-8:30 p.m. Guerneville Plaza. Free. For more information, visit rockintheriver.org.

Friday, June 14

Hot Buttered Rum: Progressive bluegrass band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Trebuchet: Indie rock quartet from Petaluma. Plus The Y Axes and Kurupi. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

‘A Chorus Line’: Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars season opener. 7:30 p.m. Through June 30. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$145. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Oceans Flamenco en Vivo: Water-themed Flamenco with dancer Savannah Fuentes and accompanying musicians. 8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Tickets are $23-$35. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

"Half Life": World premiere musical love story. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. Through June 30. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com

David Luning: Americana artist, plus singer-songwriter Jade Jackson. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

The BluesBurners: Funk, rock and rhythm and blues. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Oakmont Jazz Club presentation: Vocalists Bobbe Norris and Kenny Washington with The Larry Dunlap Trio. 7 p.m. Berger Center, Oakmont, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 707-539-1611.

Country Summer Music Festival: Jake Owen, Tim McGraw and Old Dominion headline 16 acts. June 14-16, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $89 through June 9; $99 starting June 10. For more information, call 615-815-8925 or visit countrysummer.com.

Saturday, June 15

Monica da Silva & Chad Alger: Indie Nova, Brazilian-American duo. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe: Original music, proceeds support the former San Francisco Giants player’s anti-bullying nonprofit. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

High Tide: Beach Boys tribute, Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Amir Kabiri: Los Angeles-based standup comic, plus Nina G., The Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Real Neato Music Festival: Nine bands, including world music by La Gente SF and John Courage. 2-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, visit realneato.com.

Petaluma Drinks!: Beer, wine, spirits and cider producers host tastings. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16, various Petaluma locales. Tickets cost $65. For more information, visit petalumadrinks.com.

Sunday, June 16

Father’s Day Bubbles, Brews and BBQ: Barbecue buffet, wine, beer and live music by Ricky Ray. Noon-2 p.m. Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, Sonoma. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, call 707-933-1917 or visit gloriaferrer.com

Paperback Writer: Beatles tribute band, Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Father’s Day & World Giraffe Day: Serengeti bus trek, barbecue, games and activities. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29-$60. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com/calendar/fathers-day-world-giraffe-day.

‘Grass Roots’: Cannabis from Prohibition to present day. Exhibit opens 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. $7-$10. Through Sept. 15. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

