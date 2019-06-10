Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 10, 2019, 9:13AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony that the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor called "intimate, moving and emotional."

Pratt announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He said they were married Saturday "in front of God, our families and those we love."

The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January.

Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit TV show "Parks and Recreation." Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children's book "Maverick and Me" in 2017 and the positive self-image book "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back" in 2010.

This is Pratt's second marriage. He was divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine