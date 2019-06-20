Santa Rosa Film Sprint features movies made in 48 hours

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2019, 1:41PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Nearly three weeks after perhaps one of the fastest-paced creative endeavors they’d ever come across, eight film-making groups are preparing to showcase their work Thursday at a downtown Santa Rosa theater.

As part of the Santa Rosa Film Sprint presented by the Arlene Francis Center, participants had 48 hours to write, film and edit a 4-to 7-minute-long short film based on genres drawn from a hat.

According to the event's website, the Film Sprint aims to create an exciting creative environment for North Bay filmmakers and strengthen the bond between Santa Rosa and the tradition of movie-making.

Awards will be given out in categories including best cinematography, acting, sound design and editing. The creators of the best film get $1,000.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. screening at 3rd Street Cinema (620 3rd Street in Santa Rosa) are available at www.srfilmsprint.com.

General admission is $10 and all ages are welcome.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine