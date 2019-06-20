Santa Rosa Film Sprint features movies made in 48 hours

Nearly three weeks after perhaps one of the fastest-paced creative endeavors they’d ever come across, eight film-making groups are preparing to showcase their work Thursday at a downtown Santa Rosa theater.

As part of the Santa Rosa Film Sprint presented by the Arlene Francis Center, participants had 48 hours to write, film and edit a 4-to 7-minute-long short film based on genres drawn from a hat.

According to the event's website, the Film Sprint aims to create an exciting creative environment for North Bay filmmakers and strengthen the bond between Santa Rosa and the tradition of movie-making.

Awards will be given out in categories including best cinematography, acting, sound design and editing. The creators of the best film get $1,000.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. screening at 3rd Street Cinema (620 3rd Street in Santa Rosa) are available at www.srfilmsprint.com.

General admission is $10 and all ages are welcome.