Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro plays Poke Bowl fest in Rohnert Park

Jake Shimabukuro, who now may be the world’s best-known touring ukulele player, could barely contain his glee.

“Fiji’s gonna be there!” he said of the Poke Bowl, a Polynesian music festival at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park on July 13.

“Fiji is one of the greatest singers to come out of Hawaii. I was a huge, huge fan growing up listening to his music,” Shimabukuro said. “He was an inspiration for me.”

Born in Fiji, George “Fiji” Veikoso, 49, moved to Hawaii in his early teens. His music can is often described as island reggae.

Shimabukuro had no idea, until the interview for this story, that Fiji would be co-headlining with him. There were more surprises.

“Anuhea’s gonna be there too? She has an incredible voice,” Shimabukuro said. “I love her songs.”

And Shimabukuro was glad to hear Kanekoa would be rounding out the bill of the daylong festival.

“They are real high-energy, great ukulele playing,” he said. “They’re super talented.”

And let’s not forget Shimabukuro, who has become internationally renowned for boldly taking the ukulele into sonic territory it had never entered before.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who plays the ukulele quite like he does,” said festival producer Dan Sheehan of Ineffable Music.

“Watching him on stage is so special, the way his fingers move,” Sheehan said. “It’s really quite the sight, quite the art form.”

Sheehan, who grew up in Hawaii and has been “eating poke since before it was cool,” said Sonoma County has a significant “island population” and that he wanted to create a show that would appeal to them.

And for those who enjoy traveling to Hawaii, “it brings them back to being in the islands,” he said.

Shimabukuro noted that the popularity of Hawaiian music has been growing and suggested that could be partly because we’re living in contentious times.

“I’m biased because I grew up in Hawaii, but I think that traditional music we have is some of the most beautiful music in the world,” he said. “I can see why more people gravitate toward that music now with so much going on in the world. This music is almost an escape for me.”

Shimabukuro, who now plays 120 to 140 shows a year, leapt into rock music consciousness when a video of him playing the Beatles song, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” went viral in 2005.

Shimabukuro was in New York playing at a Hawaii festival there, when the producers of a TV show asked him to play a song in Central Park. He’d been working on arranging “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” for the ukulele, so he played that; the producers put it on YouTube.

“Back then it didn’t have my name on it,” Shimabukuro said. “It said something like: Asian Guy Shreds on Ukulele.”

In 2006, someone put his name on the video, and soon his booking agent started getting calls asking if Shimabukuro would open for major bands. The video now has more than 16 million views.

Shimabukuro’s music today is a blend of original songs and covers that have a Hawaiian sensibility.