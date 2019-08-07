Nightbeats: The Nude Party takes the stage at Lagunitas

LYRICS VS. TAN LINES: Playing music in the nude isn’t new or shocking these days. From pop acts like Tove Lo to the Red Hot Chili Peppers — it’s been done. Maybe that’s why The Nude Party, a band who earned its name by performing naked during the band’s formative years, decided to throw some clothes on and captivate crowds with witty lyrics rather than tan lines.

Earning a shining endorsement from Black Lips drummer Oakley Munson (who’s produced the band’s recordings) the psychedelic six-piece ensemble has proven its music is worthy of attention from even indie-rock legends.

With early tambourine infused songs like “Life’s a Joke,” from the band’s 2016 EP “Hot Tub” about how ironic life can be, to newer songs like “Water On Mars” off The Nude Party’s 2018 debut album, the North Carolina band has enough great material to leave fans hoping for an encore when they play their upcoming concert at Lagunitas.

Even though the first wave of tickets went fast, a second wave will be available on Aug. 16 through the Lagunitas website. Make sure to snag tickets if you can.

Details: 4:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 North McDowell St., Petaluma.

BROTHERLY LOVE: Kevin Bacon was playing music with his older brother Michael Bacon long before starring in films like “Footloose.”

“Our parents valued creativity over everything else and so we didn’t play Little League, but we had art lessons and dance lessons and acting lessons,” Michael Bacon told the Orange County Register in a recent interview.

With a history like this, it makes sense that The Bacon Brothers have moonlighted as a band for the past 25 years and released multiple albums while Kevin has been doing his acting career, and brother Michael has been scoring films and teaching new generations of musicians at Lehman College in New York.

Taking their brotherly act on the road once again, the Philadelphia duo is slated to play at the Blue Note in Napa not once — but four times — this weekend. Make sure to catch the pair perform at the intimate Napa venue if you can.

Details: 6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10, Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. $55-$100.

JUST THE START: As a founding member of Los Angels punk band X, John Doe is the type of artist whose music holds decades’ worth of stories. Forming during the height of the late ’70s punk scene, the band’s debut studio album “Los Angeles” (along with the other six) paved the way for generations of artists to come.

And while his early days performing in the four-piece LA punk band are chronicled in his book aptly titled “Under the Big Black Sun,” after the band’s third studio album, that’s not where Doe’s story ends. Even though Doe is still an active member of the band, his time with X was just the beginning of Doe’s career.

Since then he’s guest-starred on dozens of shows like “One Tree Hill,” where he played a rock icon “Mick Wolf,” and the dozens of Television programs too. He’s taught a class at Oregon State University, released a number of solo albums and just released a new album with his other project, The Flesh Eaters, titled “I Used To Be Pretty” earlier this year.

Details: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Hopmonk, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. $30-$40. Hopmonk.com

