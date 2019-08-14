Former Disney star Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 14, 2019, 8:49AM
Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — Former Disney star Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut — on Pornhub.

The actress, author and musician joined the porn site's Visionaries Director's Series with "Her & Him," also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and "transcends time and space."

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up." She co-starred in the film "The DUFF."

