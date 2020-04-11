Subscribe

Driver dies in rollover crash on Highway 116 near Sebastopol

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 11, 2020, 12:51PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A driver died early Saturday morning after he was thrown from his Jeep Grand Cherokee when it veered onto a dirt embankment, hit a utility pole and rolled over several times on Highway 116 near Cooper Road, just outside Sebastopol.

The highway was closed due to downed phone lines on the road. AT&T crews estimated repairs could be finished and the road reopened by noon, said Officer David deRutte of the California Highway Patrol.

The identity of the driver, who died while being transported to an area hospital, was withheld pending notification of his family.

Officers responded to a call about the accident at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday. The crash remains under investigation. The CHP requests that anyone who has information about the accident call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.

