Subscribe

Two small vegetation fires break out near Cotati and Sebastopol

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2020, 9:59PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two small vegetation fires broke out Sunday afternoon in Sonoma County, burning just over 10 acres combined before they were contained.

The first, a grass fire that started along Highway 101 in the Cotati area around 2 p.m., grew to about 9 acres before it was contained, according to a dispatcher.

Separately, a little after 5 p.m., a smaller fire burned about 2 acres of grass east of Sebastopol off Llano Road before firefighters had it under control.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Both are under investigation to determine the cause.

The Llano Road fire appeared to originate in the middle of a parcel owned by the state Fish and Wildlife Department and presented unusual logistical challenges for the 22 firefighters who responded, said Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Elson.

The first engine to arrive became stuck in the mud as it tried to make its way across a field to reach the blaze, Elson said.

While the tops of the grasses were still green, there was a layer of dead matted grass near the ground that was fueling the fire. Help arrived from above in the form of Henry 1, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, which made about a dozen bucket drops using water from a nearby lagoon, he said.

“Obviously, because it was out in the middle of nowhere, that made it very difficult to make access to it,” Elson said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine