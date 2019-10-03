Long road to recovery for local man who lived through Vegas shooting, Tubbs Fire in the same week

The conversation that Bill Walton knows by heart, has happened over and over. It’s an exchange resulting in no answers and, when finished, only silence.

“So how are you doing?” Walton would ask.

“How am I doing?” would be the response. “How are you doing? You were in Vegas at the shooting.”

“Yeah,” Walton would reply, “but you lost your home.”

At least 20 times in the past two years, Walton guesses, he had that conversation. He and a friend would look at each other, weighing their grief, the awkwardness collapsing the exchange. After all, where do you go with that?

For Walton it ultimately meant going to therapy, where he was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Also, it meant retiring early from a job he loved: watch commander for the graveyard shift at the Sonoma County jail.

And Walton thought working at the jail challenged him. The PTSD went so deep he had to find answers to why he was sweating, vomiting, not sleeping and flinching at every sound he heard.

“Why is this happening to me?” Walton, 46, kept thinking to himself. He knew what he went through couldn’t be swept away with a shrug.

But let’s back up. On October 1, 2017 Walton and his wife Heather were in the crowd with friends at Las Vegas Village, enjoying the Jason Aldean concert. Then the shots began.

“Initially,” Walton said, “I thought the speakers went bad.”

The couple initially fled, but Walton didn’t spend 22 years in law enforcement to flee from danger. Stopping about 700 yards from the shooter at Mandalay Bay Resort hotel, Bill performed triage on what he guesses were 20 people. Four of them didn’t make it.

“I have to do something!” Bill had said to Heather. “I have to go back in there.”

Heather responded appropriately for someone not trained in law enforcement.

“I have this,” Walton said, pointing to a scar just about the crook in his elbow. Heather dug her fingers into her husband.

“It was craziness,” he said. “People were screaming. ‘America is under attack! Terrorists are in Vegas! There’s bombs everywhere!’”

By the time the Waltons made it back to their room at the MGM Grand, Walton made the phone call. His best friend, Steve Brown, was back at the couple’s home in Windsor taking care of the two Walton children, Parker, 15, and Hannelore,14.

“I don’t know if we’re gonna make it out of this,” Walton told Brown. “Kiss my kids and tell them love them.”

That was Sunday morning after an event that claimed 58 lives, and wounded 527 people. On Tuesday, Walton tried to calm himself for a long-planned and emotional journey from Las Vegas to Lake Mead to spread his the ashes of his father, who had died four years earlier. The next Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, the Tubbs Fire erupted.

In the telling of his story, this might be the time to pause.

Walton had no such luxury, to pause, his mind locked on full alert in the weeks and months that followed. Both his lieutenant, Mike Merchen, and his captain, John Naiman, told Walton to take a break, stay off the job for a bit. Walton, in the meantime, couldn’t take a break from his friends who lost their homes or where temporarily displaced. He couldn’t take a break from remembering Vegas or his dad, who also was in law enforcement. And there was no break when he smelled smoke or saw an orange sky in Windsor.