Up close and personal with Copeland Creek at SSU

Wendy St. John is endlessly surprised when she encounters students who don’t know that there is a creek at Sonoma State University.

Even the biology and environmental studies majors who show up for her Restoration Ecology class, are surprised to learn that the campus features a fairly pristine little seasonal stream. When it is wet, it has excellent water quality, and a riparian ecosystem that is teeming with wildlife, including salmon (in the winter), birds galore, coyotes, bobcats and even river otters. The experience of wild nature in the middle of suburban Rohnert Park, tends to blow their minds a little, says St. John, an SSU professor.

“It may sound kind of crazy, but there are a lot of people who come to this university, even science majors, who have literally never before in their lives ventured out to some kind of open space and interacted in a direct way with nature. Like — never,” she says. “There’s a sense for me that getting people out on the land is hugely important.”

St. John says she entered her profession in part because she wanted to turn young people on to the natural world.

“When I was a kid I had a lot of outdoor experiences, growing up in California when we actually had money for field trips. When I look back, I don’t remember things that I learned in the classroom. I remember things that we did on the field trips.”

She is thrilled to be able to offer this experience to students, and sometimes witness a transformation, “especially because we have this fabulous resource on campus — a pretty healthy wild environment.” The restoration ecology class, run out of Sonoma State’s Center for Environmental Inquiry, uses a half-mile-plus stretch of Copeland Creek that runs through campus “as a living laboratory,” St. John says. As it happens, Copeland Creek provides a perfect study of the impacts of invasive species on an ecosystem, and offers an ideal opportunity to cultivate a healthier plant community by introducing species native to this part of California.

“We have a couple of really pervasive invasives that we’re dealing with,” she says. “There are tons of Himalayan blackberries choking out the other vegetation. We also have poison hemlock; there’s a wild radish and invasive grasses. Our goal is to reduce them as much as we can — trying to maximize biodiversity.”

Nonnative species are the enemy of biodiversity, St. John explains. “When things coevolve together, they tend to establish a balance. For example, the native California blackberry evolved in competition with other local riparian plants. It grows low to the ground, whereas the Himalayan blackberry gets huge, and monopolizes the sunlight wherever it grows. We’re just helping things work in a more healthy way.”

Restoration ecology

Founded 10 years ago by professor Caroline Christian, the restoration ecology class is embedded with a bigger project that was mandated by a plan written in 2001. The Copeland Creek Master Plan process drew from a broad spectrum of the campus community, including faculty, administration and land managers, and worked in conjunction with the California Department of Fish and Game (now Fish and Wildlife). The advisory committee laid out an ambitious plan based on five guiding principles.