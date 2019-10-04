Venturing Out: Sonoma County’s best nature events for week of Oct. 6

Windsor: Write and sketch the flora and fauna you observe during a 1-2-mile walk on an easy to moderate trail 9-11 a.m. at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road. Bring a journal and art supplies a camp chair or sit and sketch on the ground, For all ages and artistic abilities. Parking $7. 707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org.

Kenwood: Help restore trails at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring gloves, hat, water and a backpack. Tools, food and beverages provided. sugarloafpark.org 707-833-5712.

Santa Rosa: Take a moderate to strenuous 3-4-mile hike 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Free, for ages 10 and up, donation accepted. Bring a lunch and meet at the Dwight Center. www.pepperwoodpreserve.org.

Petaluma: The annual, two-weekend festival east of Petaluma features hands-on, old-time, nature-based autumn fun with a hay ride to a pumpkin patch, wool-carding and candle-dipping, pumpkin seed spitting contest, gunny sack races, straw maze, barnyard animals, food vendors and a nighttime creatures barn. $5 adults, $3 kids 12 and under, parking $7. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Kenwood: Watch the sun set and the moon rise over Sonoma Valley during this strenuous 6.5-mile hike, 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet 4:15 p.m. at the White Barn. Bring water, snacks and extra layers of clothing. Parking $10, $8 for seniors and students. sugarloafpark.org. 707-833-5712.

Santa Rosa: Help beautify Doyle Park, 700 Doyle Park Drive, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Tools and light refreshments provided. 707-543-3279, volunteer@srcity.org.

Glen Ellen: Guided nature walk, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Bouverie Preserve, 13935 Sonoma Highway. $20 suggested donation. 707-938-4554, bouverie@egret.org.