Seasonal Pantry: Tenney Flynn’s seafood cookbook gives taste of New Orleans

Last weekend, Tenney Flynn, chef and co-owner of GW Fins, one of New Orleans’ premier seafood restaurants, was in the North Bay.

On Saturday night, he served a multi-course dinner at Cakebread Cellars in Rutherford in celebration of the publication of his beautiful new book, “The Deep End of Flavor: Recipes and Stories from New Orleans’ Premier Seafood Chef” (Gibbs-Smith, 2019, $30). The extravagant meal was based primarily on Gulf seafood that he brought with him.

On Sunday evening, he was a guest on my radio show, “Mouthful.” Over the 24 years I’ve been hosting the show, I’ve been reluctant to feature chefs because so many are not particularly chatty, at least not once they are in front of a microphone.

Chef Flynn was the opposite. The time flew by, and we could have talked for several more hours.

He was that engaging, with stories that meandered through such topics as how to treat seafood from the moment it is caught until it is served and New Orleans in general to the late Dr. John’s love of raccoon, nutria, and ‘possum and getting into too much trouble in one’s youth.

The book is a treasure. The recipes are, almost entirely, ideal for the home cook, with just a few chef-y flourishes added here and there.

But the most valuable part, I think, is the introduction and first chapter, “A Fish and Seafood Primer.”

It includes everything you need to understand to buy, store, prepare and enjoy seafood successfully at home.

Flynn goes beyond Cajun and Creole flavors and techniques, adding Southeast Asian, Mexican, and other elements in such dishes as flash-fried lionfish with Vietnamese flavors, pot stickers filled with crab, country ham, and chanterelles in a pea shoot butter sauce, and a towering BLT with soft-shell crab.

All your New Orleans favorites are here, too, so if you have longed to learn how to make Creole sauce, sauce piquant, gumbo, or oyster stew, you’ll find it all here, too.

The best way to buy the book is through the restaurant’s Web site, gwfins.com.

Chef Flynn will inscribe the book for you and mail it himself. He’s that kind of guy, with a casual southern charm that runs through his book from beginning to end.

If you are reluctant to cook fish at home or if you are always a bit disappointed with the results, this is the first recipe you should master, Chef Flynn suggests.

Once you’ve mastered it, and that won’t take long, you can use the technique with a variety of finfish.

You can also prepare chicken breast — skinned, boned, and pounded very thin – this way.

Speckled Sea Trout Meunière

Makes 2 servings

2 5-6-ounce speckled trout fillets or other fillets from a smallish fish, such as catfish, drum or sole

— Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons salted butter, plus more if needed, divided

½ lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Lightly season the fish fillets with salt and pepper and dust with the flour. Set a large sauté pan on medium heat. When hot, add the oil then 1 tablespoon of butter.