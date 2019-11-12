Subscribe

20 of Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 under $50

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 12, 2019, 1:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Grab your credit cards and get ready to login to your Amazon account, Oprah Winfrey has released her list of "Favorite Things 2019" for the holiday season.

For years, the media mogul has released a list of items she says will make perfect gifts. From cookware to clothing to tins of chocolates, Oprah includes it all. This year's list comprised of a total of 80 items.

Swipe through the gallery above to check out 20 items for $50 or less that made this year's list.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine