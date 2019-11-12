20 of Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 under $50

Grab your credit cards and get ready to login to your Amazon account, Oprah Winfrey has released her list of "Favorite Things 2019" for the holiday season.

For years, the media mogul has released a list of items she says will make perfect gifts. From cookware to clothing to tins of chocolates, Oprah includes it all. This year's list comprised of a total of 80 items.

Swipe through the gallery above to check out 20 items for $50 or less that made this year's list.

