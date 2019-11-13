Subscribe

Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows usher in 2019 Tahoe ski season this week

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 13, 2019, 3:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

We may not be experiencing any rain throughout much of California at the moment, thanks largely to a high pressure system that won't seem to budge, but all major Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open over the next four weeks.

Starting this Friday, three resorts will officially be open for ski season, including Mt. Rose, Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

Although the forecast does not show any snow in the immediate future, these locations invest heavily in making their own snow to usher in earlier ski seasons.

As far as what to expect this season, California should see a "normal" snowfall, translating into "decent ski conditions" for resorts according to a statement from AccuWeather's Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok.

"I think they will get ample snowfall, just enough that will fill those reservoirs up in the spring and early summer," Pastelok said.

See below for the full list of ski resorts and their opening dates, according to visitrenotahoe.com.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Currently open Friday - Sunday

Squaw Valley: Opening Friday, Nov. 15

Alpine Meadows: Opening Friday, Nov. 15

Boreal Mountain Resort: Opening Friday, Nov. 22

Heavenly Mountain: Opening Friday, Nov. 22

Northstar California: Opening Friday, Nov. 22

Kirkwood: Opening Wednesday, Nov. 27

Sierra-at-Tahoe: Opening Friday, Nov. 29

Sugar Bowl Resort: Opening Friday, Nov. 29

Diamond Peak Ski Resort: Opening Thursday, Dec. 12

Homewood Mountain Resort: Opening Thursday, Dec. 12

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine