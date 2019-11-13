Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows usher in 2019 Tahoe ski season this week

We may not be experiencing any rain throughout much of California at the moment, thanks largely to a high pressure system that won't seem to budge, but all major Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open over the next four weeks.

Starting this Friday, three resorts will officially be open for ski season, including Mt. Rose, Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

Although the forecast does not show any snow in the immediate future, these locations invest heavily in making their own snow to usher in earlier ski seasons.

As far as what to expect this season, California should see a "normal" snowfall, translating into "decent ski conditions" for resorts according to a statement from AccuWeather's Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok.

"I think they will get ample snowfall, just enough that will fill those reservoirs up in the spring and early summer," Pastelok said.

See below for the full list of ski resorts and their opening dates, according to visitrenotahoe.com.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Currently open Friday - Sunday

Squaw Valley: Opening Friday, Nov. 15

Alpine Meadows: Opening Friday, Nov. 15

Boreal Mountain Resort: Opening Friday, Nov. 22

Heavenly Mountain: Opening Friday, Nov. 22

Northstar California: Opening Friday, Nov. 22

Kirkwood: Opening Wednesday, Nov. 27

Sierra-at-Tahoe: Opening Friday, Nov. 29

Sugar Bowl Resort: Opening Friday, Nov. 29

Diamond Peak Ski Resort: Opening Thursday, Dec. 12

Homewood Mountain Resort: Opening Thursday, Dec. 12