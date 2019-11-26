Staff picks: Dishes you’ll want to bring to Friendsgiving

With Thanksgiving only a few days away, it’s time to get serious about what to bring to Friendsgiving.

Depending on where you come from and your cooking style — traditional, renegade or a blend of both — you may be open to some new recipes for Thanksgiving sides and desserts for the feast this year.

We are here to help. We asked a handful of staff reporters, editors, designers and photographers to pick some of their favorite recipes for the holiday table.

Like the North Bay community at large, we are a hybrid tribe hailing from many corners of the country and the globe, ranging from the suburbs of the Midwest to the cities of Sweden, from the stormy shores of New England to the tranquil wetlands of the Petaluma River.

We are all united, however, by the common language of food.

As you prepare to gather around the table to celebrate the 1621 feast — when the Pilgrims of Plymouth dined with the Wampanoag people of Massachusetts, sealing a treaty that lasted more than 50 years — we hope your Thanksgiving is full of gratitude for the bounty of Sonoma County and overflowing with warm memories of holidays past.

------

Jonathan Byrd lives in Santa Rosa and is design desk chief at The Press Democrat, where he has worked for 10 years:

“My late father was an avid gardener who instilled in my elder sister and me an appreciation of fresh produce. Many summers of my youth were spent tending to rows upon rows of plants alongside him and my late mother in the half-acre plot he cultivated near my family home in northeastern Ohio. Toiling in the dirt on the swelteringly hot days was an activity that I then loathed but now is a memory that I cherish. Most of my adult life, after having moved out West, I’ve rarely spent the holidays with my family. This recipe from Jamie Oliver’s ‘The Naked Chef Takes Off’ — it multiplies easily — reminds me of a passion my father shared with us that continues to give me joy.”

Jonathan’s tip: Don’t try to make this salad when you feel like it — make it when you can get perfectly ripe pears.

Watercress, Arugula, Sweet Pear, Walnut and Parmesan Salad

Makes 2 servings

1 pear, peeled (only if the skin is not nice), cored and sliced lengthwise

1 handful watercress

1 handful arugula

— Extra virgin olive oil

1/4 lemon

— Sea salt

— Black pepper, freshly ground

1 handful Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese, shaven

— Small handful walnuts

If the pear skins are nice, just give the fruit a wash; if not, remove the skins with a vegetable peeler. Cut the pear in half, remove the core and slice it lengthwise into pieces.

Place the pear in a bowl with the watercress and arugula. Drizzle with the olive oil just to coat, and add 2 small squeezes of lemon juice. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Toss it all together and divide it onto two small plates. Shave over some Parmesan or Pecorino. Crumble the walnuts over the bowl and serve.

------

Sofia Englund of Santa Rosa joined The Press Democrat in 2016 as the digital editor of Sonoma Magazine: