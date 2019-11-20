Sweet T's in Windsor featured in docuseries about small businesses

Sweet T's Restaurant and Bar in Windsor is featured in a three-part online docuseries about the resilience of small businesses.

The popular Southern-style spot, which moved to its current location after its original home in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood burned to the ground in 2017's Tubbs fire, reopened in an old Denny's in March 2019.

The series, "Saving Main," follows three small businesses in California and Ohio.

In the 11-minute episode about the restaurant called "Serving Up Hope," owners Ann and Dennis Tussey tell of their determination to reopen the restaurant after the fire.

"It was a little bit stressful that we did it, but when they showed me the trailer, I started crying. ... It brings back emotion," Ann Tussey said.

The husband-wife duo behind the project, Adam and Jaye Fenderson, said they wanted to feature Sweet T's after seeing the outpouring of support for the restaurant on social media after the fire.

The series was produced with funding from American Express to promote Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, a shopping "holiday" created by the credit card company when shoppers are encouraged to support small businesses nationwide.

"The big message is we want people to come out and shop small and support small businesses," Jaye Fenderson said.

Watch the film below: