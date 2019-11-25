Subscribe

Sonoma County's wildlife caught on camera in nature preserves

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2019, 6:31AM

Despite the wildfires that we've experienced in recent years, wildlife in Sonoma County flourishes, thanks in large part to a dynamic ecosystem and a moderate climate.

We reached out to several prominent nature preserves in the area and asked them to share with us some of their wildlife photos, all of which were caught on various motion-sensor cameras.

Swipe through the gallery above to see some of Sonoma County's most interesting wildlife.

