How France influences California sparkling wines

7. Dosage: To top off the bottles, a mixture of wine and sugar are added and then the bottles are corked, wired and labeled.

6. Disgorging: To eliminate the sediment, the bottles are placed upside down into a freezing liquid. Then the crown cap are popped off to allow the frozen yeast particles to shoot out of the bottles

5. Riddling: To help the dead yeast cells collect in the neck of the bottles, they’re turned upside down and twisted on a regular basis.

4. Aging: To create great texture and complexity of flavors, champagnes are aged on their yeast particles or “lees.” Vintage champagne must be aged for a minimum of three years.

3. Second fermentation: The yeast goes on an eating binge and devours the sugars. The byproduct of the binge is the release of bubbles (carbon dioxide). The yeast dies after the feast in a process called autolysis and it remains in the bottle.

2. Tirage: Yeast and sugars are added to the final blend, and the wines are bottled and topped with crown caps.

1. Base wines and “cuvée”: The grapes are picked earlier to preserve acidity. Then they’re fermented into a dry wine. After that, various “base wines” are blended together into the final sparkling wine blend or what the French call a “cuvee.”

Here are the steps: Remove the foil covering the cork. Loosen the wire casing. Hold the cork, within the wire casing, in the palm of one hand. Twist the bottle while holding the cork and the wire casing. The cork will come out of its own accord.

Contrary to common belief, the best way to open a bottle of bubbly is not to pop the cork. It’s better to slowly allow for the cork’s release, achieving an ideal “sigh” as the cork exits the bottle.

Francophiles will tell you that joie de vivre, French for “joy of living,” is synonymous with the free-flowing bubbles dancing in every bottle of top-rate sparkling wine. And with a little imagination, these joie de vivre bubbles will transport you across the pond. It’s not surprising that a French sensibility has been imported to Northern California, as there are more than a handful of sparkling wine houses with ties to a parent company in France. And there are many others, like Schramsberg Vineyards, that are independently owned but still rely on the traditional French method of producing bubbly.

The question is, what are these quirky marriages –– these Franco-American matches that join both sides of the pond –– creating in California when it comes to house style?

Are they more Californian in nature? More French? Twins, or an entirely new creation?

To learn more about the house styles of these Old World-New World marriages, we first spoke to the winemakers of sparkling wine houses with direct ties to France –– Domaine Carneros, Roederer Estate, Chandon and Mumm Napa.

We then talked to winemakers of four independently owned wineries that align themselves with the traditional French method of winemaking –– Schramsberg Vineyards, Benovia Winery, Flaunt and Iron Horse Vineyards.

Most people are well aware that the term “Champagne” is traditionally reserved for bubbly from the Champagne region of France. Perhaps less well known is that the process of making Champagne, which dates back centuries, is widely used in the top sparkling wine houses across the globe. It’s called “méthode Champenoise,” and its pivotal step is full of magic: when the bubbles are created during the second fermentation and all the action happens right in the bottle.

In the simplest terms, the yeast goes on an eating binge, devouring the sugar. The byproducts of that binge are those delightful bubbles — carbon dioxide and the yeast particles that impart rich toasty flavors during aging. (See our sidebar on méthode Champenoise for the step-by-step process.)

All the winemakers we spoke to use the traditional French method when crafting their sparklers. But they’re working with California grapes which can be riper than their French counterparts, although that’s not always the case. So how does this puzzle out in house style? In other words, when you uncork a California sparkler, can you detect a French accent in your glass?

Domaine Carneros

The 2012 Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs ($115) –– elegant, delicate and well-balanced –– is the best example of this winery’s house style, according to Eileen Crane, founding winemaker and CEO of Domaine Carneros.

The Napa sparkling wine house, which opened its doors in 1989, is owned in part by Champagne giant Taittinger. Built in the style of an 18th-century French chateau, it has marble floors and is crowned with chandeliers. But from the beginning, the vision was to create a fine American sparkler rather than recreate Taittinger French champagne, Crane explained.

“Claude Taittinger, then head of Champagne Taittinger, used the analogy that if Picasso had tried to imitate Renoir’s style, you would never have heard of Picasso,” she said. “He said imitations are never as good as originals.”

Le Rêve, which means “the dream” in French, is aged seven years on the yeast. The house style, Crane said, is closer to Audrey Hepburn in a little black dress than the sleek Grace Kelly in the Taittinger poster.