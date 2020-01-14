Dear Abby: Husband seems withdrawn from life

Dear Abby: My husband finds fault and makes negative comments about almost everything. He rarely talks to me about anything. I am not happy with my life with him. I feel there is so much I want to do and explore. He is content to stay at home, watch TV and occasionally do little projects around the house. Then it is time for TV again.

We are both retired. My adult kids and my grandchildren are my whole life. We are all very close. My husband, on the other hand, rarely talks to or calls his kids, even though I encourage him to. One child no longer even speaks to him. Another one lives too far away to see him (a 10-hour drive), which is his reason for not visiting him.

With no friends and very little family contact, I feel I am all he has. I want to run away, but if I do, he’d be heartbroken. Sad to say, I wouldn’t even miss him. What should I do?

— Unfulfilled in Ohio

Dear Unfulfilled: Has your husband always been this way? If the answer is no, he may be depressed, which is something that should be discussed with his doctor.

I don’t think you should leave him — immediately. If you want to travel and have the means to do so, travel with some friends. The only thing you should NOT do is permit yourself to become isolated because your husband is so closed off.