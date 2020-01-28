Bowl over your Super Bowl party guests with chili, deviled eggs and bourbon punch

The clock is running out on football season, but there’s one more excuse to drink beer and eat chips and onion dip and guacamole.

This Sunday, the 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami to decide the champion of the NFL’s 54th Super Bowl and 100th season.

Here in Sonoma County, we’ve got plenty of good craft beer worthy of the occasion. After all, it’s been a long stretch since the Niners last played in a Super Bowl in 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

One of the newest craft breweries on the block is Santa Rosa’s Steele & Hops, which recently hired an experienced brewmaster to launch a full-scale on-site brewery operation. The family-owned restaurant and bar, which opened its doors in July 2016, started brewing up IPAs and stouts in mid-September. Of the dozen beers made so far, five have sold out.

“The beer is only available on-site. It’s ‘beer for here,’ ” said Chase Williamson, who owns the gastropub with his wife, Jonnie, and his father, Cully. “We’re trying to be well-rounded. We’ll always serve IPAs — they are the most popular — and darker beers in the winter, lighter in the summer.”

The production goal is to have six to eight house beers on tap at any one time, ranging from Sonoma County classics to special seasonal releases. There is one fermentation tank inside and three outside in a brewery built by Healdsburg-based Criveller, who also designed breweries for Henhouse in Petaluma and Cooperage in Santa Rosa.

In recent weeks, the house beers included “Hair of the Bear” hazy IPA, made with Citra hops for a citrusy, tropical flavor; “3 Chainz” Belgian Triple, a full-body beer that’s malty and spicy from roasted coriander and “Blind Squirrel” Brown Ale, made with roasted pecans and chocolate malt, resulting in a roasted, nutty flavor.

“We’re not pretentious,” said brewer Justin Green, who has worked in the East Bay at E.J. Phair, Jupiter and Drake’s brewing companies. “It is a homey feel to the beers and the food.”

The owners of Steele & Hops are partial to the Green Bay Packers, who lost 37-20 to the Niners in the NFL Conference Championship. The restaurant proudly displays green and gold pennants, jerseys and even a triangular cheesehead behind the bar.

“We are a Green Bay Packer establishment,” Chase Williamson said. “Quarterback Bart Starr was my dad’s favorite player as a kid.”

For those of you throwing a Super Bowl party at home this Sunday, the gastropub shared some of its favorite football-watching dishes, plus a batch cocktail, to ramp up the fun.

“Chase and I have always done a lot of Super Bowl entertaining, and chili and deviled eggs are a must,” Jonnie Williamson said. “These are both make-ahead recipes so hosts will be spending the time with their friends watching the game instead of in the kitchen.”

The Beet Pickled Eggs made by Executive Chef Lucio Alamilla offers football fans an extra kick of horseradish in their eggs.

“These have been a favorite in our pub since we opened,” Jonnie said. “They are a showstopper with their bright color, but anyone can make them at home.”

For the main course, you can’t beat a big, steaming pot of chili garnished with cheese, onions and sour cream. Steele & Hops uses house-ground organic chuck from Marin Sun Farms for extra beefy flavor.