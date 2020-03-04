Wine of the Week: Decoy, 2018 Sonoma County Chardonnay

TASTY ALTERNATIVES Trombetta Family Wines, 2017 Indindoli Vineyard, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.1%, $50. ★★★★★: This is a gorgeous, complex chardonnay with aromas and flavors of white peach, pineapple, mineral and caramel. It has a plush texture, yet its crisp acidity keeps it in check with pitch-perfect balance. Well crafted. Frank Family Vineyards, 2017 Carneros Chardonnay, 14.4%, $38. ★★★★½: Full-bodied and creamy, this chardonnay has layered notes of lemon curd, pear and brioche. Lingering finish. Lovely. Goldschmidt, 2018 Singing Tree, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 13.9%, $20. ★★★★: A light and lively style, this chardonnay offers up bright fruit — mango, white peach and pear — and great minerality. Refreshing. Gary Farrell, 2017 Rochioli Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 13.5%, $65. ★★★★½: A lush chardonnay with layered notes of creme brulee, green apple and grapefruit. Spicy oak in the mix. Manages to be both balanced and voluptuous. Striking.

TOP PICK Decoy 2018 Sonoma County Chardonnay, 13.9% alcohol, $20. ★★★★ This is a breezy chardonnay, lit up with bright notes of green apple, lemon and mineral. It has great balance, buoyed with crisp acidity. The Decoy is a steal for the caliber of this chardonnay.

With curiosity, one question begets another. This kind of inquisitiveness can lead to insatiable winemaking.

Tyson Wolf, raised by two teachers, has been hungry for answers since he was a boy. This inquiring winemaker is behind our wine of the week winner — the Decoy, 2018 Sonoma County Chardonnay at $20.

This is a breezy chardonnay, lit up with bright notes of green apple, lemon and mineral. It has great balance, buoyed with crisp acidity. The Decoy is a steal for the caliber of this chardonnay.

“My parents instilled in me a lifelong love of learning, which makes winemaking an ideal job for me,” Wolf said. “There is always something new to learn as a winemaker.”

Making a compelling blend is Wolf’s goal.

“For chardonnay, I love to blend fruit from both cooler and warmer regions together to create a more complex wine, which is a signature of the Decoy style,” he said.

“With this approach, we’re getting tropical and stone fruit flavors along with bright citrus notes, all supported with a judicious amount of French oak aging.”

These regions, Wolf said, offer an intriguing spice box of flavors.

“I’ve worked with chardonnay from all over California, and I’m always amazed at the diversity of flavors it can produce,” he said. “It truly is an amazing varietal to work with, which is in part why it is so popular, but also provides a great palate to work with.”

The wine is concocted of grapes groomed from pristine vineyards like Running Creek Vineyard in the Russian River and from some of the region’s best growers, Wolf said. This diversity, he added, is an asset in terms of both quality and complexity.

“The most challenging aspect of making chardonnay is the time and patience required to really maximize each vineyard’s potential in order to produce concentrated and complex fruit profiles.”

Wolf grew up in Napa Valley, just 2 miles from Duckhorn Vineyards, which owns the Decoy brand. In fact, his father was a high school teacher who once taught Duckhorn Portfolio President & CEO Alex Ryan.

“I learned to make wine at an early age alongside my father, who was an avid home winemaker,” Wolf said. “Growing up in Wine Country, I think I rebelled against the idea of going into wine. But as I grew older, I realized what an amazing thing it is to grow grapes and then turn them into beautiful wines.”

Wolf, 40, graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in biology in 2001. His wine career began at William Hill and Mumm Napa. He later joined Rutherford Wine Co., where he ultimately became the winemaker overseeing the company’s entire portfolio. He has lived in Sonoma County since 2009.

The winemaker said when crafting great wine, the ultimate blend is science and art.

“My degree is in biology, so I have a very strong scientific and technical background,” Wolf said. “I also love the artistry of blending. Together, I think the two strike a nice balance.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.