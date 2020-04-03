What to plant in your urban garden for the birds, bees and butterflies

— Create a twig and scrap pile for birds. Every garden needs a little mess, and the birds love it.

— Create a hummingbird and butterfly swale by digging an 8-24-inch shallow trench for water to collect. Add small pebbles at the bottom. Butterflies like getting their water from moist places like wet dirt and rocks. Surround it with a bunch of hummingbird sage (salvia spathacea), deer grass (muhlenbergia rigens) and milkweed (asclepias species).

— Add a water feature. Owens uses shallow boulders with a drip emitter line. When your irrigation runs, the pollinators get some water. But you can also try a birdbath or bowl of water with a landing pad.

Milkweed is a critical plant to include, as the only caterpillar food plant for the endangered Monarch butterfly. Narrowleaf milkweed, showy milkweed and Indian milkweed are a few of the easier native species to find. If you plant tropical milkweed be sure to cut it back in the fall. Plant 3-5 at least of each species. Best planted in areas that are away from foot traffic.

Buckwheats are drought tolerant and are food and host plants for butterflies, a rich source of pollen for bees and other beneficial insects. They also offer cover and seeds for birds. Try red buckwheat (erigonum grande rubescens).

Native bunchgrasses are long-lived, easy to grow and maintain and drought tolerant, forming a permanent ground cover. They offer more protection from fire than naturalized grasses and have more habitat value. Tiny butterflies, the grass skippers, use them as host plants and birds use them for cover, foraging sites and nesting materials. Ladybird beetles congregate on the native fescues and other bunchgrasses.

Coffeeberry is an attractive, evergreen and multifunctional shrub. It has nectar flowers for pollinators in the spring and berries for birds and is a host plant for several butterflies. Rhamnus californica “Mound San Bruno” has a rounded compact shape.

Drought-tolerant native salvias are a great source of nectar for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds, especially our year-round resident, Anna’s hummingbird, which nests as early as January. Brandegee sage and “Pt. Sal Spreader” are two favorites.

When people put in their landscapes or gardens, they usually pick plants that are either utilitarian or eye-pleasing. But Sebastopol landscape architect April Owens is on a mission to encourage people to think about their own yards, however grand or small, as way stations for winged wildlife.

Through her nonprofit Habitat Corridor Project, Owens is working to create a critical mass of gardens and landscapes that provide at least a little something for the birds, bees, bugs and butterflies that need native plants to thrive.

“We have become dependent on nonnative pollinators, like the European honeybee,” she said. “We have not focused at all on our native California pollinators who are very powerful. But they need certain plants to feed them. If we can add into our gardens a percentage of native plants, those pollinators can have these islands to go to throughout our communities.”

It’s all interconnected. Birds, she said, eat 500 million tons of insects a year, and those insects depend on native plants.

“Specialization in the natural world is the rule rather than the exception. So some insects will use nonnatives, but most need their specific native,” Owens said. “I’ll watch the life on a native salvia versus a nonnative, and there is an abundance of diversity on the native compared to the non. I’ve seen it over and over.”

Demonstration gardens

A key element of the project’s work is creating demonstration gardens to show people what a well-thought-out native garden can look like. Teaming up with West County habitat gardening expert Nancy Bauer, a partner in the project, Owens created the first demonstration garden in front of the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce on Main Street five years ago. They added a second landscape on a large corner in front of the Community Center on Morris Street. Now they’re completing a series of gardens in front of five homes owned by Santa Rosa Junior College on Elliott Street, bordering the campus off Mendocino Avenue. All are in places the public can drive by and see.

Owens also saw a big opportunity, with the loss of so many gardens and landscapes in wildfires, to move the project forward by encouraging fire victims to replant their yards in ways that are more welcoming to wildlife. That means sustainable landscapes that are drought tolerant and more resistant to fire and also provide forage and cover for birds and insects. The Habitat Corridor Project has been offering free consultations for property owners rebuilding after fires. But anyone may get planning help for a $75 donation.

Niessa Diehl lost her home of 18 years in the Tubbs fire in the woodsy Mark West area of northeast Santa Rosa. She and husband Steve reached out to Owens, seeing a chance to create some good out of the tragedy. The three acres around the house was torched, including 100 mature oak trees, a heartbreaking blow for the Diehls.

“Our biggest sadness was the loss of two massive heritage oak trees that graced the whole entrance to our home,” Diehl said. “It was a very special property, with a really simple home. It was the property that was spectacular.”

Owens came up with a plan incorporating big masses of plants, always more effective and more attractive that planting a bunch of single plants of different types.