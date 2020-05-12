Readers share their favorite 'pandemic pantry' recipes

Food shopping, planning and eating has moved to the head of the line lately as one of the few things we can still enjoy together.

As therapy for social isolation, nothing beats watching family members savoring your home cooking, no matter how humble the ingredients or simple the preparation.

“I love to watch my husband eat what I create,” said Francesca Vrattos of Santa Rosa, co-owner of Yanni’s Sausages. “It’s kind of like watching a fan appreciate a piece of art.”

To get an idea of the ingenious ways people have been cooking during the stay-at-home order, we asked readers to share some of their favorite recipes from their pandemic pantries.

Whether baking bread from scratch or throwing together a pasta dish with canned tuna, the common threads among these recipes are comfort, ease and economy.

Yes, the recipes tend to be carb-loaded, providing the comfort we crave right now. But they also are accompanied by a healthy array of plant-based foods like carrots and squash and protein-rich additions like beans and cheese.

Most can be made in less than 30 minutes, with the help of frozen and canned foods that most everyone already has at home or can pick up easily at the store.

So the next time someone asks, “What’s for dinner?” you don’t have to open a can of Spam, à la Andy Warhol. You can create your own delicious canvas of good taste and originality.

_____

Francesca Vrattos of Santa Rosa shared her recipe for Tsoureki, a Greek Easter twist bread that is slightly sweet with a lovely texture. “It is even better toasted with butter slathered on a slice,” she said

Tsoureki (Greek Easter Twist Bread)

Makes 3 loaves

2 1/2 packages active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 cup all-purpose flour and 2 1/2 pounds sifted flour, or more as needed

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 teaspoons salt and 2 teaspoons salt

6 eggs, plus 1 egg beaten for topping

1 cup of milk, scalded and cooled

2 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

— Sesame seeds for topping

Mix the yeast with water, then add the 1/2 cup flour, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir and set in a warm place to bubble. It will take about 10 minutes.

In a large bowl beat 6 eggs, add the 1 1/2 cups of sugar, milk, melted butter, vanilla and 2 teaspoons salt. Add the yeast mixture to this, then add the 2 1/2 pounds of sifted flour.

This will be a very stiff dough. If kneading by hand, knead the dough for 5 minutes. You can also use a large mixer and, with the dough hook, knead the dough until it forms a ball and pulls from the sides of the bowl.

Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a damp towel and let it rise until it has doubled. This could take 1 to 2 hours or more.

Punch the dough down and turn it over in the bowl, then cover with plastic wrap and the damp towel and let rise again until it has doubled in size.