This Mother’s Day, give mom armchair culture and a glass of wine

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2020
THIS MOTHER’S DAY you can give your mom a timely gift: shelter-in-place culture.

It’s not difficult to find Broadway musicals on film these days, from classics like “Kiss Me Kate” to contemporary shows like “Billy Elliot.” Here are 10 films paired with wine suggestions, a wealth of potential matches for mom to consider. For instance, sleek pinots marry well with “Cats,” while madcap spicy syrahs pair best with “Sweeney Todd.”

----

“Rent” calls for edgy red blends to cheer on those young artists trying to make a go of it.

Wine picks: Blue Rock, 2017 Baby Blue, Sonoma County, $29; Sean Minor, 2017 Nicole Marie, North Coast, $22 and Bonny Doon, 2018 Le Cigar Volant, Cuvee Oumuamua Monterey, $20.

The story: Set in the 1990s, the musical unfolds in Lower Manhattan’s East Village, where a group of impoverished young artists struggle with sexuality, drugs and paying the rent in the shadow of the AIDS epidemic. “Rent” is loosely based on Glacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme,” which delves into the Bohemian lifestyle of a group of starving artists in 19th-century Paris.

Available: Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu and YouTube; also DVD/Blu-ray from Amazon.

“Billy Elliot” must be paired with elegant sparkling wine because ballet and bubbles are inseparable.

Wine: Iron Horse, 2013 Brut X, Green Valley, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Blanc de Noirs, $56; Benovia, 2015 Blanc de Noir Sparkling Wine, $60 and Flaunt, NV Sonoma County Blanc de Noirs, $48.

The story: Based on a true story, Billy Elliot chronicles the life of a motherless British boy who chooses ballet over boxing, much to the chagrin of his coal mining father.

Set in Northern England, the 11-year old boy reveals he has raw talent and, like a scrappy street fighter, he learns how to stand up to his father. He finds his way to the stage, ultimately becoming a sensation, a muscular man in ballet slippers. The musical is based on the film of the same name, released in 2000, and Elton John wrote the music.

Available: Amazon Prime, BroadwayHD, DVD from Amazon.

-----

“Cats” is at its best with a smooth and sleek pinot noir.

Wine picks: Merry Edwards, 2017 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, $51; Siduri, 2018 Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir, $30 and and Kendall-Jackson, 2017 Grand Reserve, Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, $26.

The story: A tribe of cats called the “Jellicles” decides which feline will ascend to heaven and come back with a new life. Andrew Lloyd Webber set T.S. Elliot’s poetry to music. It’s full of emotional plots, lavish sets and, of course, colorful cats.

Available: BroadwayHD, Amazon Prime, and on DVD from Amazon.

-----

“Newsies’ ” best companion is a disruptor red blend to pay homage to those rebellious newsboys.

Wine picks: Fidelity, 2017 Alexander Valley Red Wine, $17; Beckmen 2017 Cuvee Le Bec, Santa Ynez Valley Red, $25 and Hearst Ranch, 2017 Randolph, Paso Robles Red, $25.

The story: “Newsies” was inspired by the real-life Newsboys’ Strike of 1899. It tells the story of Jack Kelly, a fictional newsboy, who dreams of escaping the city and becoming an artist. When newspaper prices are raised at newsboys’ expense, a strike ensues. The musical followed the release of the 1992 film, also called “Newsies,” with the same plot.

Available: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Goggle Play and Vudu.

-----

“Sweeney Todd” requires a splash of insanity, a madcap spicy syrah, because it’s a tale of lust and revenge.

Wine picks: Pax, 2018 California Syrah, $39; Bedrock Wine Company, California Syrah, $26 and Arnot-Roberts, 2018 Sonoma Coast Syrah, $43.

The story: This thriller follows evil judge Turpin who lusts for the ravishing wife of London barber Sweeney Todd. The judge banishes the barber from England for a crime he doesn’t commit.

After 15 years in Australia, Sweeney Todd becomes a madman and vows to get even. He uses his razor on unsuspecting customers, sending bodies to Mrs. Lovett who repurposes the corpses into her meat pies.

Ultimately in this bloody saga, the barber achieves his bloodletting goal; he slits Turpin’s throat.

Available: Amazon Prime, DVD from Amazon.

-----

“Into the Woods” should be paired with a naughty curse wine — zinfandel.

Wine picks: A trio of zins from Alexander Valley Vineyards — Sin Zin, 2016 Alexander Valley Zinfandel, $20; Temptation, 2016 California Zinfandel, $15 and Redemption, 2015 Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel, $22.

The story: A weave of fairy tales, the musical is full of plot twists with the main characters from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Cinderella.

The threads of “Into The Woods” intertwine with the story of a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family.

They cross paths with a witch, who puts a curse on them. Their suspenseful journey takes intriguing twists as other storybook characters come into the fold. The music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim.

Available: YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Prime and DVD on Amazon.

-----

“Peter Pan,” the boy who refuses to grow up, would drink nothing other than whimsical viognier.

Wine picks: Kunde, 2018 Estate Sonoma Valley Viognier, $30; Miraflores, 2017 Estate El Dorado Viognier, $26 and Terre Rouge, 2017 Sierra Foothills Viognier, $25.

The story: Mischievous by nature, Peter Pan refuses to grow up and spends his never-ending childhood in the mythical island of Neverland.

The young boy who can fly is the leader of the Lost Boys, interacting with fairies, pirates, mermaids, Native Americans and, occasionally, ordinary children. The musical is based on J.M Barrie’s 1904 play, also called “Peter Pan.”

Available: 2000 revival, BroadwayHD, Amazon Prime.

-----

“Kiss Me Kate,” the take off of the “Taming of the Shrew,” cries out for a tart sauvignon blanc.

Wine picks: Decoy, 2018 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, $20; Kim Crawford, 2019 Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, $18 and Cloudy Bay, 2019 Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

The story: “Kiss Me Kate” is a musical version of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

The musical was inspired by the real-life emotional tango between husband and wife actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne during their 1935 production of the “Shrew.” The action revolves around their conflicts on and off-stage. Cole Porter wrote the music and the lyrics.

Available: A film of the 2003 production, BroadwayHD, Blu-ray from Amazon. The original 1953 film, Amazon Prime.

-----

“Falsettos” is an off-beat musical that pairs well with left-of-center malbec.

Wine picks: Frey Vineyards, 2018 California Malbec, $12; Justin, 2017 Reserve Malbec, $45 and Argento, 2017 Mendoza Reserva Malbec, $18.

The story: An eccentric Jewish family living in New York at the end of the 1970s seems normal at first glance. But when Marvin leaves his wife Trina and son Jason for a man called Whizzer, dysfunction sets in.

Trina ends up with the family psychiatrist, Mendel. When Whizzer is diagnosed with AIDS, the family comes together in surprising ways.

The name Falsettos, according to actor Willy Falk, refers to the metamorphosis of men’s voice from prepubescent teenagers.

Available: Amazon Prime Video, BroadwayHD.

-----

“Company,” about a noncommittal bachelor, calls for an easy-drinking merlot. The show is set in the 1970s when merlot is still considered cool, long before the 2004 movie “Sideways” gave it a bad rap.

Wine picks: Kendall-Jackson, 2016 Vintner’s Reserve, Sonoma County Merlot, $24; Whitehall Lane, 2016 Napa Valley Merlot, $32 and Seven Hills Winery, 2017 Walla Walla, Washington Merlot, $25.

The story: A musical comedy, the plot revolves around the bachelor Robert and his best friends — five married couples. The action follows the 35-year old bachelor who can’t commit to a steady relationship and his three girlfriends.

Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics.

Available: A film of the 2006 Broadway revival, Amazon Prime Video, DVD.

