A la carte: More food to go, plus cheese seminars and beef at your door

May 12, 2020, 11:47AM
HEALDSBURG

Bella Vineyards offers wine, baked goods and a donation

It’s a win-win for wine lovers.

Bella Vineyards and Wine Caves in the Dry Creek Valley is offering free deliveries of special wines and will throw in some yummy baked goods or ice cream from Noble Folk/Moustache Baked Goods through May.

In addition, the winery will donate 20% of its sales to the nonprofit Corazon Healdsburg, whose mission is to bridge the racial and economic disparities in Northern Sonoma County. To order, go to bellawinery.com/Wine-Shop/Home-Delivery.

SANTA ROSA

Chef Josef Keller cooks up carry-out dinners

Chef Josef Keller is now cooking take-out dinners reminiscent of his former restaurant, Josef’s, to help his friends and fellow community members as they shelter in place.

Keller creates one dish per week, such as Sauteed Halibut Provencal Style with Grilled Asparagus and Organic Brown Rice. The dinners must be pre-ordered by Tuesday; it comes ready to reheat. Dinners can be picked up from 6-7 p.m. Thursdays at Keller’s home.

Cost is $49 for a dinner for two, which includes a $5 donation to Meals on Wheels. Orders are limited to 25 per week.

To see the weekly menu and to order, go to chefjosef.com/chefjosefscarryout. 1607 Kelly St., 707-799-9741

glen ellen

The fig cafe offers daily menu, groceries to go

The fig cafe is open for online ordering and curbside pickup from 4-7:30 p.m. daily, offering an array of bistro favorites, sweets and wine, plus essential pantry items.

To order, go to thefigcafe.com. 13690 Arnold Drive.

napa

Cheese experts team up for “Cheese O’Clock”

Cheese expert Janet Fletcher of Planet Cheese and Laura Werlin have teamed up to offer free, virtual cheese and wine tastings to support America’s cheesemakers during American Cheese Month.

Upcoming tastings will be held at 4 p.m. May 14 on Hidden Gems, May 21 on West Coast Wonders and May 28 on a Quartet of Favorites.

All tastings are free and will be held via Zoom. You do not need a Zoom app to participate; on the day of the tasting, you will receive an e-mail invitation with a link and password to join the session.

To RSVP, go to janetfletcher.com/blog, where you also can order the wines and the cheeses that will be tasted. Enter ACEF at checkout and $10 will be donated to the American Cheese Education Foundation.

SONOMA COUNTY

Harris Ranch launches delivery of steaks, ground beef

Harris Ranch has launched an online store featuring their most popular, hand-cut steaks, ground beef and other beef selections.

The beef can be ordered in full-case quantities and is offered at wholesale prices. Orders are shipped directly from the ranch in the Central Valley to any door in California at a flat rate of $9.99 per case.

“We wanted to come up with a way for our customers to easily get the beef they want in an affordable, convenient and safe manner,” said Brad Caudill, vice president of marketing for Harris Ranch Beef.

To order, go to harrisranchbeef.com.

