Seasonal Pantry: What makes Hass the must-have avocado

The avocados we see in almost every market in the United States, except for Hawaii, are a variety known as Hass, named for Rudolph Hass, a postal worker who set out to establish a 21-acre orchard of avocados in Southern California.

At the time, the mid-1920s, California was shipping 19 varieties of avocado around the world. Hass planted his trees, they grew, years passed and, at some point, Hass’s children noticed one of the trees was producing fruit unlike any of the other trees. The skin was dark green and nubbly and the flavor and texture were better than the others.

Eventually, Hass took his children’s pleas seriously and patented the tree in 1935, when he also entered an agreement with a nurseryman to share income from the sale of the tree’s offspring.

This tree, known as the Mother Tree, produced for decades, even as the area was developed with houses. Eventually, it stood in front of a modest house on West Road in La Habra Heights, where it was marked by a small bronze plaque.

Today, only the plaque remains. The beautiful Mother Tree died in 2003, but her millions of offspring thrive. California avocado season typically begins in late winter, hits its stride by April and continues through summer and early fall.

This all-purpose sauce is outstanding on seafood tacos, made of shrimp, bay scallops or fin fish. It’s also excellent with chips and a cold Mexican beer, such as Bohemia. Or enjoy it drizzled over such soups as black bean, potato, poblano or tomato-cilantro.

Avocado Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

1 large ripe Hass avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped

1-2 serranos, stemmed and chopped

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, from 2 to 3 limes

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Put the avocado into a blender or food processor. Add the serranos, lime juice, teaspoon of salt and ¼ cup water and pulse until smooth. If the mixed seems too thick, thin with a bit more water. Taste and correct for salt.

Transfer to a small bowl or glass jar and refrigerate until ready to use. The sauce will keep, refrigerated, for 1 to 2 days.

This version of what may be the most popular way to enjoy avocados is close to traditional Mexican versions. It’s all about the taste and texture of the avocado, so don’t crush or mash them too smoothly.

When local tomatoes are in season, I’ll sometimes cut a small one into small dice and scatter it on top with the onion and cilantro.

Guacamole

Makes 2 to 4 servings

1 small white onion, peeled and minced

2 fresh garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 serranos, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

3 large Hass avocados

Put about 2 tablespoons of the onion into a small bowl, set it aside and put the remainder of the onion and the garlic into a suribachi or molcajete.

Add the serranos and teaspoon of salt and pound the mixture into a paste.

Add half the cilantro and grind it into the paste.

Add the remaining cilantro to the reserved onions.