Subscribe

Scenes from your shutdown: What readers have seen exploring their neighborhoods

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2020, 6:25AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Staying at home all day can be lonely and tedious, so we asked Press Democrat readers what they've seen on daily walks that makes every day a little more enjoyable.

Readers submitted photos of everything from newborn deer to colorful sidewalk chalk messages.

"We purchased a squirrel picnic table after seeing two squirrels almost everyday in our yard," Brie Quinn of Santa Rosa wrote in an email. "It took about a week before they tried it, and now they come every morning and have breakfast. Best purchase during the quarantine!"

Click through the gallery above to see what readers are seeing while exploring their neighborhoods during the pandemic.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine