Scenes from your shutdown: What readers have seen exploring their neighborhoods

Staying at home all day can be lonely and tedious, so we asked Press Democrat readers what they've seen on daily walks that makes every day a little more enjoyable.

Readers submitted photos of everything from newborn deer to colorful sidewalk chalk messages.

"We purchased a squirrel picnic table after seeing two squirrels almost everyday in our yard," Brie Quinn of Santa Rosa wrote in an email. "It took about a week before they tried it, and now they come every morning and have breakfast. Best purchase during the quarantine!"

