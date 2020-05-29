North Bay Spirit Award winner has found homes for more than 1,000 abused, neglected dogs

When Duane Ledward once again meets the dogs he’s rescued and placed in forever homes, they wag their tails, demonstrating they remember him, the man who gave them a second chance.

Ledward rescues dogs with broken legs, broken backs or birth defects. Some are ready to deliver a litter; others are within a hair’s breadth of death from neglect or abuse. As an animal lover, he finds some of the stories of what man can do to man’s best friend hard to stomach. But when it comes to dogs, Ledward is into producing happy endings. He will do whatever it takes to rescue the dogs least likely to be adopted and give them the lives he believes they deserve, for however long they have left, even if it is only a few days with a loving touch and send-off as they scamper over “The Rainbow Bridge.”

Ledward, aka “The Dog Whisperer,” is the founder of Dogma Animal Rescue. You might say for canines, he is St. Jude, the patron saint of lost causes.

In the seven years since the Sebastopol resident founded Dogma, he has rescued and placed more than 1,000 dogs, most from overcrowded, underfunded animal shelters in the Central Valley that have no resources to care for pregnant or severely ill or injured dogs. He brings them to Sonoma County, gives them the medical care they need, which can run into the thousands of dollars, spays or neuters them and gives them all their shots. Then he places them in foster homes for more TLC, training and socialization before they’re put up for adoption, almost exclusively in Sonoma, Napa or Mendocino counties.

“He really does so much for dogs. He’s an amazing person,” said Cassie Rico- Heffington, the director of Tulare County Animal Services. She frequently calls on Ledward when she gets dogs with slim chances of getting adopted that otherwise would be put down.

For his devotion to the cause of saving and rehabilitating imperfect pups, Ledward is May’s North Bay Spirit award winner. The award, a joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU, recognizes individuals who go all-in for a cause, often with an organization they created or built themselves that fills an important community need while serving others.

Winners devote countless hours to their nonprofits and projects. The Spirit Award aims to not just recognize their service but to shine a light on projects and nonprofits doing good works and to inspire others to volunteer.

Alicia Collins, co-owner of K9 Activity Club and Lodge in Santa Rosa, which works with Dogma to train and socialize many of its rescues, said Ledward has “a huge heart.

“He really treats each dog like they’re his own. He’s an advocate for them for their whole life, whereas most rescues (organizations) are interested in getting the adoption done.”

Collins said Ledward will call her if an adoptive owner has trouble with their Dogma rescue, like potty training issues, and he will ask what can be done to help. He wants to do whatever he can to ensure the placement is a success, she said.

But the 49-year-old Ledward said the dogs are good medicine for him as well.

“If you need to clear your head or you need some refilling in your head and soul, you sit with an animal and give a few scratches on the head and some belly rubs and spend some one-on-one time with them, and it runs right off on you,” he said.