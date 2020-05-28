How to enter The Press Democrat's Father's Day mini-me sweepstakes

Dads, do people stop and do a double-take when you're with your children?

If your son or daughter is often called your "mini-me," you could be the winner of our Father's Day mini-me sweepstakes. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $250 gift certificate to On Fire, a fireplace and outdoor luxury store in Santa Rosa.

To enter, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with you and your child's full names, city of residences, one hi-res photo of you together, and short answers to the following questions.

1. How are your personalities similar?

2. What is one key thing you have in common, and what is a key difference?

3. What's the best way to contact you?

﻿Last day to enter is June 15, 2020. One entry per person. All ages welcome. Open to Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa and Lake county residents. Winner will be chosen by random drawing. By entering sweepstakes, you grant The Press Democrat permission to publish photos to pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat newspaper. The winners will be published in the print version of The Press Democrat on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020.