Two spicy, savory ways to make chicken with Mexican rice

If you’ve been grocery shopping lately, you may be suffering from sticker shock. Prices for many foods have soared. For example, beef ribs, which I buy every month or so for my two little pups, increased from $2.99 and $3.99 a pound a couple of weeks ago to $6.99 and $7.99 last weekend. For now, Lark and Bobby will be getting roasted sweet potato wedges instead of ribs as a special treat.

A few prices have held steady and even dropped a bit, but you have to pay attention to find them. Prices for local chicken — whole or bone-in, skin-on thighs — are among them. If you automatically reach for boneless, skinless chicken breasts, consider other options.

There really is no good reason to pay someone to remove the skin and the bones. More importantly, any meat, including fish and poultry, tastes better and has a better texture when it’s cooked with its bones and skin intact. Skin, if it is removed at all, should be taken off after cooking, as it lubricates the chicken, protecting it from overcooking, and contributes flavor.

Thighs and leg-thighs always cost less than breast meat, a great thing if you understand the important differences between the two. Breast meat does not do well with lengthy cooking; its texture turns stringy and its flavor becomes unpleasant. Whether it is a Mexican stew, a Moroccan tagine, an Indian curry, a Thai soup or some other dish that is on the heat for longer than it takes for a chicken breast to cook through, chicken thighs will always produce a more delicious result.

In her book “Learning to Cook” (Knopf), the late Marion Cunningham included a chapter entitled “Thank Goodness for Chicken.” The meat is versatile and inexpensive, she writes, and almost everyone likes it. These days, that seems more important than ever.

----

This dish, adapted from a recipe in “California Home Cooking” (Harvard Common Press, 1997), is not difficult but it does take a bit of time to prepare. It’s worth it and is one of my all-time favorite ways of preparing chicken.

Spicy Chicken with Chorizo Stuffing and Mexican Rice

Makes 4 Servings

1 pound bulk chorizo

2 serranos, minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup pitted green olives

4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

4 chicken leg-thighs

1 yellow onion, minced

1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken stock

— Mexican Rice (recipe follows)

¾ cup blanched almonds, lightly toasted

2 limes, cut into wedges

Put the chorizo into a heavy sauté pan and cook over medium heat until the meat gives up most of its fat; use a fork to break it up as it cooks. Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the serranos and garlic and sauté gently for 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, mince half the olives and add them to the chorizo mixture. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in 1 tablespoon of the cilantro. Taste, season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool.