Seeing double? Sonoma County father-son lookalikes

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 13, 2018

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Inspired by Father's Day, we wondered how many fathers and sons out there shared a striking resemblance with one another.

We asked readers to enter in our father-son lookalike sweepstakes by sending us a picture of the duo as well as answering some questions. We wanted to know, aside from looks, how similar they were in personality and interests. We were also curious to know how they differ.

We received an overwhelming response (some of it from another family member, thanks mom!) and found the submissions brought new cred to the phrase, like father, like son.

Congratulations to the winner of our sweepstakes drawing, Ryan Hard and his son, Dylan, of Santa Rosa, who scored four tickets to the Aug. 8 Giants game, and to second place sweepstakes winner Rob Guido and his son, Damian, of Santa Rosa, who won a $50 gift certificate to Bibi’s Burgers.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine