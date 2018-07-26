14 dogs available for adoption from the Humane Society of Sonoma County

Whether you're a devoted dog lover or a newbie looking to bring your first four-legged friend into your life, the Humane Society of Sonoma County has got a pooch for you.

With the "adopt, don't shop," philosophy becoming more and more popular, many people have decided to adopt this mantra into their own lives and give a shelter dog his forever home.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the Humane Society of Sonoma County most eligible (and cutest!) adoptees.

Ready to add to your household?

Start the adoption process by visiting one of the Humane Society's Adoption Centers in Santa Rosa or Healdsburg and fill out an Adoption Application. Adoption fees for dogs range from $115 to $280.

Visit humanesocietysoco.org for more information, but do it quickly - you never know when someone else is going to swipe up one of these pups. Availability of listed dogs may change from week to week.

Do you have a dog of your own? Tell us how you met your furry friend in the comments.