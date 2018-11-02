GLEN ELLEN

Take guided walk in woods at Quarryhill Botanical garden

Certified naturalist Carolyn Greene will take nature lovers on a walk at Quarryhill Botanical Garden on Nov. 10.

She will explore leaves, seeds and bark, identifying plants and sharing stories about the garden’s diverse flora. Greene will talk about the different types of fruit, how bark actually works and about the function of leaf shapes.

People are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes for the garden’s hilly paths on the 1.5-mile trek. Registration is required at quarryhill.org. The fee is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members.

If there is heavy rain, the walk will be canceled. 10 a.m. to noon. Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org.

SEBASTOPOL

Learn how to see shapes in garden

Master gardener Paola Tonelli will give a talk Nov. 3 exploring how geometric shapes can be seen in our gardens.

Tonelli will show how Mother Nature actually makes use of geometric forms to give gardeners insight into how they can make their gardens more aesthetically pleasing. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

WINDSOR

Glean expert insights on reviving orchids

A program Nov. 3 will talk you through how to revive your precious orchid.

Master gardener Ann Chambers will demonstrate how to save orchids that are past their prime. She encourages people to bring in their unhealthy orchids for hands-on practice in reviving them. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Windsor Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 100, Windsor. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

HEALDSBURG

Improving landscapes with composting

Giving back to your garden is as vital as taking from it, and Nov. 3 master gardener Lyle Bullock will explain why.

Bullock will explain best practices for composting and why it is so nurturing for your garden. In addition, you’ll learn how to create a home composter and turn household wastes into great nutrients for the garden. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Healdsburg Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

ROHNERT PARK

Reduce fire risk with gardening practices

Master gardener Dennis Przybycien will give a talk Nov. 3 about how Sonoma County homeowners can benefit from firewise landscaping concepts.

He will detail the steps to design and maintain a fire-resistant landscape where your home and your plants do not easily spread fire. Przybycien also will explain how defensible space can reduce the risk of wildfire damage to structures on your property.

Fire-wise landscaping is the result of a task force of Sonoma County master gardeners who sifted through information on fire-resistant landscaping, gleaning the best practices and coupling them with sustainable strategies. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

ClOVERDALE

Find out benefits of harvesting worms

Master gardener Jennifer Roberts will give a talk Nov. 10 explaining how raising worm families will benefit your garden with tastier veggies and bigger blooms.

You’ll learn how to set up a worm bin, what to feed the worms and how to care for them. Roberts also will troubleshoot any worm-related issues. If you want to compost but don’t have the space for the outside pile, this is a great alternative. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Road, Cloverdale. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.