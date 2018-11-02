s
Classes abound this week for Sonoma County gardeners

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 2, 2018, 12:45PM
GLEN ELLEN

Take guided walk in woods at Quarryhill Botanical garden

Certified naturalist Carolyn Greene will take nature lovers on a walk at Quarryhill Botanical Garden on Nov. 10.

She will explore leaves, seeds and bark, identifying plants and sharing stories about the garden’s diverse flora. Greene will talk about the different types of fruit, how bark actually works and about the function of leaf shapes.

People are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes for the garden’s hilly paths on the 1.5-mile trek. Registration is required at quarryhill.org. The fee is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members.

If there is heavy rain, the walk will be canceled. 10 a.m. to noon. Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org.

SEBASTOPOL

Learn how to see shapes in garden

Master gardener Paola Tonelli will give a talk Nov. 3 exploring how geometric shapes can be seen in our gardens.

Tonelli will show how Mother Nature actually makes use of geometric forms to give gardeners insight into how they can make their gardens more aesthetically pleasing. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

WINDSOR

Glean expert insights on reviving orchids

A program Nov. 3 will talk you through how to revive your precious orchid.

Master gardener Ann Chambers will demonstrate how to save orchids that are past their prime. She encourages people to bring in their unhealthy orchids for hands-on practice in reviving them. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Windsor Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 100, Windsor. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

HEALDSBURG

Improving landscapes with composting

Giving back to your garden is as vital as taking from it, and Nov. 3 master gardener Lyle Bullock will explain why.

Bullock will explain best practices for composting and why it is so nurturing for your garden. In addition, you’ll learn how to create a home composter and turn household wastes into great nutrients for the garden. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Healdsburg Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

ROHNERT PARK

Reduce fire risk with gardening practices

Master gardener Dennis Przybycien will give a talk Nov. 3 about how Sonoma County homeowners can benefit from firewise landscaping concepts.

He will detail the steps to design and maintain a fire-resistant landscape where your home and your plants do not easily spread fire. Przybycien also will explain how defensible space can reduce the risk of wildfire damage to structures on your property.

Fire-wise landscaping is the result of a task force of Sonoma County master gardeners who sifted through information on fire-resistant landscaping, gleaning the best practices and coupling them with sustainable strategies. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

ClOVERDALE

Find out benefits of harvesting worms

Master gardener Jennifer Roberts will give a talk Nov. 10 explaining how raising worm families will benefit your garden with tastier veggies and bigger blooms.

You’ll learn how to set up a worm bin, what to feed the worms and how to care for them. Roberts also will troubleshoot any worm-related issues. If you want to compost but don’t have the space for the outside pile, this is a great alternative. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Road, Cloverdale. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

GUERNEVILLE

Prevent pest problems with garden practices

If you want to prevent pest problems without dousing chemicals on your garden, you won’t want to miss the Nov. 10 presentation by a team of integrated pest management specialists. The team, from the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will do an overview on drip irrigation, composting and beneficial insects. The talk will cover strategies for keeping your garden free of herbicides and pesticides. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

ROHNERT PARK

Learn how to capture rainwater for garden

A talk on diverting rainwater to nourish your plantings will be held Nov. 10.

The presentation, by master gardener Linda King, will cover a variety of ways to capture and use the water that would otherwise go down the storm sewer. With the rainy season upon us, these water conservation strategies are very timely. 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

Santa Rosa

Talk delves into orchid industry

The Sonoma County Orchid Society is presenting “The Rise & Fall of the Orchid” on Nov. 13.

Bob Hamilton will give the talk, and he will cover the Victorian orchid craze and the challenges since then that have emerged over the years. 6:30 p.m. Santa Rosa Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

PETALUMA

Learn why succulents may be ailing

Anne Lowings will tell you everything you want to know about succulents Nov. 12.

She is encouraging people to bring in ailing succulents for a consultation. The free event is Petaluma Garden Club’s November meeting, and it’s open to the public. 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma.

You can send Home and Garden news to Staff Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send items at least three weeks in advance of your event.

