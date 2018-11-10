“When somebody goes into cardiac arrest, their chances of survival decreases 10 percent per minute (without a heartbeat),” said Dean Anderson, regional director for American Medical Response, the largest contracted ambulance service in the county and the founding agency of Save Lives Sonoma. And yet he said AMR’s average emergency response rate within more heavily populated areas is six to seven minutes. Applying CPR keeps the circulation going until they can get there.

“People will start to have brain damage within four to six minutes,” said Jeff Schach, assistant fire chief in Petaluma and a member of Save Lives Sonoma. “Doing CPR doesn’t fix the problem but what it does is circulate blood in the system, stops the clock and pumps blood with oxygen to the brain and organs. The defibrillator can actually fix what’s going on and get the heart beating again.”

Fire chief’s idea

It was former San Ramon Valley Fire Chief Richard Price who came up with the idea for the app in 2010. One day when he was out to lunch he heard sirens and saw one of his own engines pull up in front of the restaurant where he was eating. Someone next door had collapsed from cardiac arrest. Since Price was the department chief, he wasn’t dispatched to the call. But if he had been, he could have gotten to the victim almost immediately. Certified in CPR and with a defibrillator in his car, Price realized he might have saved a life.

The incident left him wondering if technology could provide a way to marshal civilians to provide a life-saving bridge until trained medical help can get to the scene.

Because of medical privacy laws it’s difficult to get the information to track how many lives have been saved by the app since it was developed and introduced seven years ago, said PulsePoint spokeswoman Shannon Smith. It is now working live in 3,300 communities in 42 states with 1.4 million subscribers. So far, the app has been activated 54,720 time, with 172,266 people within close enough range to respond, she said. Smith noted, however, that they do hear anecdotally every week from fire departments or families or victims helped by the app who write or call to report their stories.

Korey Trebbin of Palo Alto was one of them. He was ushering in a church in Santa Clara 2½ years ago when he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed.

“I didn’t even feel myself hit the floor,” he said. At that point someone in the congregation called 911, which activated the alert. It was picked up by a woman who was a Kaiser emergency room doctor living just down the street.

The doctor, who was playing with her kids at the time, heard the alert and was at Trebbin’s side within five minutes. Meanwhile, someone else in the congregation administered CPR until the doctor arrived to take over. She kept at it until paramedics arrived four minutes later with a defibrillator to shock his heart into beating again. Even so, it took a lot of effort to bring him back. It took four tries with the AED before he responded.

“They told me I was dead for a full 18 minutes with no heartbeat, no pulse and no response. It was a very tense scene,” Trebbin said.