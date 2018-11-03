It’s easy to dress for a warm weather hike: aside from good boots and sweat-wicking socks, all you need is a pair of lightweight pants or shorts, a tech tee and a just-in-case layer to stow in your pack.
But mid- to late-autumn can be tricky. Days may start cold enough for base layers and fleece, but gradually transition to summertime toasty. You can peel off top layers to cool down, but few hikers carry cooler trousers or shorts to slip into.
The solution? Pants that are lightweight but yet sturdy enough to resist water, wind and a bit of chill. If they have a great look, that’s even better.
A good example is Fjallraven’s Vidda Pro Trousers. Made for both men and women, they have six pockets that allow you to stow your knife, phone, snacks and other gear for quick access. Vidda Pro pants are made from a durable wind- and water-resistant fabric (G-1000, a tight-woven blend of 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton). An attractive double layer of contrasting-color fabric covers the knees and rear, and leg endings can be adjusted with press buttons and a strap. Comes in five different color combinations for women, four for men. $150. fjallraven.us.
In Sonoma County, Fjallraven products are carried by Nordstrom Rack (Santa Rosa).