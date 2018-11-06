s
Fall Sonoma, Napa county events

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 6, 2018, 2:57PM
November 6, 2018, 2:57PM
SONOMA COUNTY

Farm Trails holidays

If you don’t enjoy shopping during the holidays, Holidays Along the Farm Trails provides the perfect antidote, offering fresh-cut Christmas trees, hands-on DIY gift workshops and fresh-from-the-source ingredients for holiday meals.

This year, the holiday event kicks off Nov. 14 and runs through Jan. 1 at various farms, wineries, breweries and cideries. Admission is free, but guests must RSVP to receive an online map of the participating destinations. To register: farmtrails.org.

One-of-a-kind gifts along the trail include lavender products, handmade jams and honey. You can also choose to order the Farm Trails Edition of the Sonoma County Love Box, a curated array of artisan products grown, harvested and made by members of the Sonoma County Farm Trails. The boxes are $84.95 and can be shipped. To order, go to sonomalovebox.com.

PETALUMA

“Season” from K-J

Join Kendall-Jackson Master Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor and Pastry Chef Robert Nieto for a book signing of their new cookbook, “Season: Wine Country Food, Farming & Friends,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Copperfield’s in Petaluma.

The cookbook has information about how to prepare food with a light hand and serve it with casual sophistication, while treating wine as the sharing point for each dish.

The event is free but you can sign up at copperfieldsbooks.com. Copperfield’s is located at 140 Kentucky St.

HEALDSBURG

Let’s talk turkey

Are you getting ready for the big turkey feast? Do you have fear of stuffing and gravy?

You can gather some tips and techniques from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Healdsburg SHED.

The culinary team will be on hand to give demonstrations and dispense helpful advice. While you’re there, you can also order your turkey and pie, pick up recipes and ingredients and hone your hosting skills.

The event is free. 25 North St. healdsburgshed.com

YOUNTVILLE

Whisky tasting

The Napa Valley Museum will hold its second annual Whisky Tasting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the History Gallery at the Yountville Museum.

The whisky tasting with expert James Forbes includes “splurge-worthy” drams, including some that are rare and exclusive.

Guests will spend the first half-hour touring the “Walt Disney Trains” exhibit, which explores the influence railroad trains had on Disney’s life and work. The tasting follows at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $65, $75 at the door, including admission to the trains exhibit. To reserve: napavalleymuseum.org. 55 Presidents Circle.

SONOMA

Mint and Liberty

Mint and Liberty opens today, Nov. 7, in the former Breakaway Cafe space in the Maxwell Village Center, offering a modern twist on a classic diner.

“These are the things we stand for,” stated owners James and Mila Chaname-Hahn in a press release. “Mint is for freshness and farm-to-table ingredients. Liberty is freedom of choice — you can come in and have a sprouted lentil salad or have a pork belly and kimchi on top of your hamburger.”

Chef Michael Siegal’s menu offers vegan and seafood dishes as part of his Sonoma approach to regional American cuisine. You can get Braised Rancho Gordo Beans with smoked mushrooms and kale as well as a grass-fed Liberty Burger made with 5 Dot Ranch beef.

The couple’s Sonoma bakery, Honey and the Moon, will provide sweets and baked goods. There will also be wine, beer and crafted cocktails available from the bar.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 19101 Highway 12. 707-996-5949. mintandliberty.com

BODEGA BAY

Drakes Lounge renovated

Drakes Fireside Lounge at the Bodega Bay Lodge has finished a $1.5 million renovation, including the addition of three large firepits and wooden benches overlooking the ocean.

Hogwarts coming to life at Sebastopol tea room

The project also added all new interior furniture and fixtures and the installation of a 300-year-old elm bar.

Executive Chef Kristian Markland has revamped the lounge menu to emphasize locally grown produce and proteins.

Drakes Fireside Lounge boasts a wine list supplied 100 percent by Sonoma county wineries, with eight, local craft beers on tap. Reservations: 707-875-3525. 103 Coast Highway One.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

