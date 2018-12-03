(1 of ) Pho Vietnam, Lee's Noodle House: Rick from Santa Rosa says both spots have amazing pho. "It’s the nice mix of sweet and spicy, warm and filling. And fun, my kids love adding the thai basil and the sprouts, can’t forget the lime." (Yelp)
(2 of ) Gator's Rustic Burger & His Creole Friends: This is the real name of the restaurant, we swear (and it's awesome). This downtown Petaluma spot also was a common recommendation on Instagram, and @heatherheather007 of Penngrove said they have amazing burgers and Cajun food. "His burgers are amazing (he makes his buns fresh everyday), catfish sliders are to die for, as is his Shrimp and Grits," she wrote. (Yelp)
(3 of ) Jack & Tony’s: Christina from Santa Rosa wrote that "the mac n cheese, burger and beet salad from Jack & Tony’s has been at the top of my list for a long time."
(4 of ) Fandees: Richard from Sebastopol says this local gem is their favorite, especially as the weather gets colder. "Breakfasts out on a wintry day at a warm, inviting restaurant with friendly service, good sized portions of great tasting food and booths (yes, booths!) are our comfort," he wrote. "Chilaquiles are a perfect dish there...We get to smoosh the ingredients together into a gloppy mess of a dish that may look like food soup, but tastes heavenly." (Yelp)
(5 of ) Willie Bird's: Kate Polacci, Santa Rosa, says her go-to spot is Willie Bird's. "When I need a big helping of comfort, I head to Willie Bird's on Santa Rosa Avenue for a Mama Bird sandwich stuffed with all the Thanksgiving fixings," she wrote. "That and one of their signature stiff drinks will always cure whatever ails me." (Yelp)
(6 of ) Bruno’s on Fourth: Megan of Santa Rosa is especially fond of the pulled pork sandwich. "Ribs, Meatloaf - need more be said????" (Yelp)
(7 of ) Simmer Vietnamese Kitchen: This Petaluma spot is another great place for pho. "Everything it good about this dish: savory broth, thinly sliced beef, noodles, a bit of heat if you add jalapeno slices, and sweet from onions and basil. It’s definitely my go-to comfort food when the weather is chilly (and sometimes when it’s not)," wrote Rebecca from Glen Ellen.
(8 of ) Tisza: Sally from Windsor says the food here is the food is rich, old-world and classic, and her go-to comfort meal is the crispy duck leg confit with roasted veggies, brandied cherries and duck jus. "It’s my go-to restaurant in the winter," she wrote. "Cozy and comfortable on a rainy night. The staff is wonderful and the chef is always out saying hello." (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Della Fattoria in Petaluma: Anica from Santa Rosa wrote that the polenta and poached egg brunch dish "is just amazing on a cold foggy day. Add a cup of their chai (probably best chai I’ve ever tasted) for extra comfort ;)." (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Depot Hotel: This Sonoma gem has crab cannelloni, which Sheana of Sonoma said is her favorite on a chilly day. Elsewhere in Sonoma, she says a bowl of tortilla soup at Juanita Juanita does the trick too. "Both warm me up and fill me up," she writes.
(11 of ) Kafal in Santa Rosa: This is the perfect spot for warming, comforting meals, as @alli_deer from Rohnert Park said on Instagram. Her favorites? "I love the palak paneer (spicy!) and cheese naan. Also their veggie pakora is delissssh (plus vegetarian AND gluten free)."
(12 of ) Mi Pueblo: A few different people on Instagram said Mi Pueblo had the best comfort food. Pictured here is the Carne Azteca, but @ekishrealestate, who lives in Petaluma, wrote that the pollo con crema is particularly a great choice. (Alvin Jornada / For The Press Democrat, 2013)
(13 of ) Goji Kitchen: This Santa Rosa restaurant is @teara_smith_'s pick, and the Rohnert Park resident said her favorite comfort-food items are the honey walnut prawns and won ton soup.
(14 of ) Sol Azteca: Although @mrcaamano lives in Petaluma now, he wrote that his favorite comfort food is in Rohnert Park, his old haunting grounds. "Best pupusas around," he wrote. (Yelp)
(15 of ) El Coqui: A few different people on Instagram mentioned this Cuban spot in downtown Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa resident @torre_02 said the classic Cubano sandwich is her favorite. (Press Democrat file photo, 2009)
(16 of ) Cafe Zazzle: This Petaluma restaurant was recommended by @rowansdaddy76, of Cotati. "They have the best fish tacos!," he wrote. (Yelp)
(17 of ) Amy's: The drive-thru in Rohnert Park tops Ukiah resident Candace's list. "I love everything there, but my favorite comfort foods are the vegan chili cheese fries and the vegan vanilla milkshake," she said. (Yelp)
(18 of ) Soban: This Petaluma restaurant has some stellar Korean food. "My favorite comfort food from Soban is the vegetable bibimbap and Korean veggie pancakes! 😋," wrote @authoremmalinejones, from Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Petaluma Pie Co.: You can't go wrong with this place, and there's plenty to choose from. "My two favorite hand pies are the cheeseburger pie and the tuna melt pie," said @lunabus, who lives in Sonoma and works in Petaluma. (Yelp)
(20 of ) Ramen Gaijin: It's all about comfort at this popular spot in Sebastopol, and the ramen is exceptional. @betterbaconbureau said other than the ramen, his favorite item is the Donburi Bowl. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)