HOLIDAY TRAIN SHOW, DEC. 14-16, 21-23
Sonoma: The sixth annual Holiday Model Train Show, noon to 4 p.m. at the Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W. Free admission, donations accepted. Santa visits on Dec, 16. Presented by the Sonoma Short Line Model Railroad Club and the Sonoma Valley Historical Society. 707-938-1762.
POSADA/POTLUCK, DEC. 16
Santa Rosa: Free community potluck posada-style for families, friends and neighbors with Pozole and warm beverages. Piñatas and goody bags children. Bayer Farm, 1550 West Ave. Register at LandPaths.org.
PARADE OF LIGHTS, DEC. 16
Penngrove: Third annual Holiday Parade of Lights with farm vehicles, tractor trailers and floats covered in lights along Main Street in downtown Penngrove, 6-7 p.m. The parade forms 5 p.m. at Penngrove Park 11800 Main St. Local merchants serve soup, pizza, hot food and cider. Visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org for information.
WINTER CONCERT, DEC. 16
Petaluma: The Cinnabar Singers perform classical works, Norwegian winter songs and American Holiday favorites 3-5 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. Visit cinnabartheater.org for details.
JAMMING, DEC. 16
Petaluma: Learn how to make jam for holiday gift giving, 10 a.m.-noon at LaLa’s Jam Bar, 720 E. Washington St. Two 8-ounce jars of jam per participant are included. lalasjams.com, 707-773-1083.
POSADA/POTLUCK, DEC. 21
Santa Rosa: Community potluck posada-style with food, music and crafts including Christmas ornament making 5-7 p.m., Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. Visit LandPaths.org for details. 707-763-8920.
SNOW FLURRIES, DEC, 16, 31
Petaluma: They’re not real but snow what? Get in the holiday spirit with Friday Flurries, 5-7 p.m. in the courtyard of Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Dec. 21 and 28 and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-31 in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove on the Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive.