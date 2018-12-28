Lisa Mattson, who lives in Healdsburg and works in the wine industry, had a recent scare with Dante, her 6-year-old, 15-pound Italian greyhound. As she was working at an afternoon photoshoot in a vineyard set back from traffic, she and a colleague, who had her six-month-old Cocker Spaniel with her, thought it was a good place for the pups to roam free. The dogs were off-leash for much of the afternoon.

About an hour after the three-hour shoot wrapped up, Mattson noticed Dante was acting strangely, panting and whining for no apparent reason. By 7:30 p.m., he had grown agitated, unsettled and thirsty. Before long, he was projectile vomiting. By the time Mattson and her husband were ready for bed, Dante was hiding in a closet. He couldn’t walk, was shaking and screeched when they tried to touch him.

Off they went to the emergency animal hospital.

After examining Dante for just a minute or two, the vet asked if he had been exposed to marijuana. A test revealed the presence of THC in dog’s body. The doctor treated him with fluids to hurry the movement of THC through his body and by about 8 a.m. he was nearly back to normal. He did, however, suffer a side effect familiar to anyone who enjoys cannabis: He got the munchies. At a dog’s birthday party later that day, he lapped up a lot of doggie ice cream.

At first, Mattson and her husband couldn’t figure out how Dante ingested marijuana, as they don’t smoke and don’t keep cannabis in their home. But after learning that her friend’s Cocker Spaniel had symptoms similar to Dante’s, Mattson concluded it must have been in the vineyard, possibly tossed out by visitors from a state where it remains illegal.

“People come to Wine Country,” Mattson said, speaking from personal experience, “and indulge in legalized cannabis. When it comes time to head home, they toss it out, not realizing that roaming pets and wild animals may be attracted to it.”

Karl E. Jandrey DVM, an Associate Professor of Clinical Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care and Associate Dean for Admissions and Student Programs at UC Davis, confirms that the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital is seeing an increasing number of cannabinoid intoxication since legalization. Animals find it on trails and in parks without their humans realizing it. Some dogs and cats need nothing more than extra comforting and fluids to counteract the effects, but others require additional medical intervention including, if caught in time, having their stomachs pumped.

If you’ve resisted keeping your pup on a leash, including on leash-free trails, or your cat indoors, this is an argument in favor of doing so. Even a small amount like a roach — the butt end of a marijuana cigarette — can pose a problem to small animals, domesticated or wild. A stoned skunk or a crow high on pot would be a worrisome sight. If you spot cannabis detritus, pick it up and dispose of it safely.

Although THC toxicity is a recognized problem with cannabis, in a seemingly counterintuitive way, another cannabis-related product is getting attention for potential benefits to pets: CBD products.

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is one of the major components of cannabis. Although there are no peer-reviewed studies, CBD has been touted by manufacturers for offering a range of potential benefits to humans and animals, including pain management, relief from insomnia, control of epileptic seizures and the calming of anxiety. Federal laws have made research difficult, though resistance to the benefits of CBD is slowly changing. Earlier this year, the FDA approved it as a treatment for two rare forms of childhood epilepsy.