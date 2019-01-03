SEBASTOPOL

Cheese pop-up at winery

Karen Bianchi-Moreda of Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery, which is run by a mother-son team, will talk about her award-winning cheese from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Dutton-Goldfield Tasting Room.

The family-owned business makes the Fontina-style High-way 1, the Montasio-style Estero Gold and Estero Gold Reserve (aged for a minimum of 18 months) and the Gorgonzola-style Grazin’ girl. The cheeses are available locally at fine cheese shops and markets.

No tickets are required. 3100 Gravenstein Highway North. duttongoldfield.com

SONOMA

Make tasty DIY pet treats

Chef/instructors Lisa Lavagetto and Julie Steinfeld will give a class on “Tasty Healthy Treats for Your Furry Friends” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Ramekins Culinary School.

Keep your cat purring with Cheesy Delights and Tasty Tuna treats. For the voracious pups in your life, there’s Grain Free Sweet Potato Yummies, Star’s Turkey and Cranberry Dog Treats and Super Duper Basted Beef Biscuits.

Cost is $80. To reserve: ramekins.com. 450 W. Spain St.

HEALDSBURG

Pigs & Pinot tickets on sale

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Jan. 10 for Chef Charlie Palmer’s 14th annual Celebration of Pigs & Pinot on March 15 and 16 at the Hotel Healdsburg.

The benefit event offers a series of intimate dining and educational events plus a roster of celebrity chefs, all showcasing the perfect pinot and pork pairings.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. March 15 with the Taste of Pigs & Pinot, a walk-around tasting of 60 acclaimed pinot noirs competing in the Pinot Cup along with special pork dishes from local and guest celebrity chefs.

Pigs & Pinot concludes on March 16 with two Gala Dinners at the Dry Creek Kitchen and at Spoonbar. Celebrity chefs include Dante Bocuzzi of the Dante Dante Dining Group, Nancy Oakes of Boulevard, Bryan Voltaggio of VOLT and Joe Youkhan of Aussi Pies. Taste and Gala guest wineries include Michael Browne of CIRQ Estate, Heidi Von Der Mehden of Merry Edwards, Erik miller of Kokomo Winery, Cleo Pahlmeyer of Wayfarer and Camille Thiriet of Maison MC Thiriet.

Tickets to each event range from $125 to $175, with lodging packages available. All net proceeds benefit Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry charity and local charities. To reserve: pigsandpinot.com. Tickets sell out quickly.

WINE COUNTRY

North Coast wine winners

Thirteen wines from Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties have been named in the Wine Spectator magazine’s Top 100 Wines of 2018.

Sonoma County wines on the list include Bedrock Wine Co.’s The Bedrock Heritage, Sonoma Valley, $46 (ranked No. 10); Ferrari-Carano Tre Terre Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, $28 (ranked no. 36); Landmark Vineyards Overlook Chardonnay $25 (ranked no. 78); Ridge (Zinfandel) Lytton Springs, Dry Creek Valley, $40 (ranked no. 91); and Carol Shelton Wild Thing Rendezvous Rosé, Mendocino County (ranked No. 93).

Napa County wines making the list include Aubert Larry Hyde & Sons Chardonnay Carneros, $85 (ranked No. 6); Sequoia Grove Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, $42 (ranked no. 53); Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc, $15 (ranked no. 62); Odette Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, $140 (ranked 71); Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, $36 (ranked 80); and Massican Annia White Napa Valley, $30 (ranked 86).