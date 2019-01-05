Every winter, post holiday, winelovers are itching to get out of the house for a wine adventure. That’s why Winter Wineland is so popular — it’s a tasting extravaganza where you can sip through the latest releases, verticals and library wines. And in the chill of winter, it’s lovely to step inside a rustic winery with a cozy fireplace lit.
This year, Winter Wineland is Jan. 19-20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $48 and under. For details on logistics, visit wineroad.com.
Here are some tasting tips for the curious Type A winelovers — those likely to color code their itineraries.
Pinot noir? Consider Davis Family Vineyards, Holdredge Wines and Martinelli Vineyards.
If you fancy cabernet, opt for Rodney Strong Vineyards, Merriam Vineyards or Lancaster Estate.
If you’re a chardonnay fan, explore Balletto Vineyards, La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard or Landmark Vineyards, Hop Kiln Estate.
If you prize zinfandel, these wineries won’t disappoint — Carol Shelton Wines, Ridge Lytton Springs or Pezzi King.
If a crisp rosé is what you’re after, look no further than Kokomo Winery. It’s a knockout.
Petite sirah? Try Christopher Creek or Collier Falls.
With 100-plus wineries pouring, there are plenty of options. But if you color-code your adventures, you’ll want to get started plotting your course.
